How to watch today's Lions vs Vikings NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will be aiming to snap their three-game losing run when they face the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit's two-game winning streak came to an end last week in a 20-19 loss to Dallas, but the team have already clinched the NFC North division. The Lions currently hold the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but the Cowboys and Eagles are both 11-5 entering Week 18, so Detroit may move up to No. 2 if both of those teams lose.

Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, are technically still alive for a playoff spot, but they need a victory this weekend, as well as support from others around the league, in order to sneak into the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Vikings: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Vikings on TV & stream live online

The Lions vs. Vikings game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Vikings vs. Lions game is through Fubo.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Lions vs Vikings on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Vikings at Ford Field in Week 18.

Listen Live

National Radio: Sports USA

Sports USA Broadcast Crew: Joshua Appel (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst)

Local

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa: Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations

Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations

Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Gabriel Rios (play-by-play), Isaias Zendejas (color analyst)

Lions vs Vikings rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

Detroit Lions edge defender James Houston returned to practice last week, but according to the head coach Dan Campbell, the pass rusher will not be risked in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I don't see Houston (playing) right now," Campbell said Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket.

Houston suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks and has been out since. In addition to Houston, WR Jameson Williams (ankle), and TE Brock Wright (groin) have also been ruled out for Sunday's encounter.

Players Offense Teddy Bridgewater, Jared Goff; Jahmyr Gibbs; David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds; Antoine Green, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams; Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, Brock Wright; Kayode Awosika, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Defense Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, Aidan Hutchinson, Benito Jones, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, Romeo Okwara, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Malcolm Rodriguez; Brian Branch, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore Jr., Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, Kerby Joseph, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Cameron Sutton, Tracy Walker Special Teams Scott Daly, Jack Fox, Riley Patterson

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings entered the season with high hopes, but they have largely struggled in the second half due to injuries to key players, including QB Kirk Cousins (achilles) and star WR Justin Jefferson. Jordan Addison (ankle), Jalen Nailor (concussion), and Jaquelin Roy (ankle) are all listed as doubtful for this game.

Players Offense Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Christian Darrisaw, David Quessenberry, Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Brian O'Neill, Hakeem Adeniji Defense Danielle Hunter, Pat Jones II, Andre Carter II, Dean Lowry, Jaquelin Roy, Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, D.J. Wonnum, Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., NaJee Thompson, Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson Special Teams Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola, Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell

