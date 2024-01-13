How to watch today's Lions vs Rams NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the NFC North division champion Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday night. Adding more spice to the marquee Wild Card matchup, this will be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's first game against his former franchise since he was traded before the 2021 season.
After tying their franchise record for victories in a single season and winning their first NFC North division title in three decades with a 12-5 record, the No. 3-seed Detroit Lions will look to secure their first playoff win since the early 1990s, which is the NFL's longest active playoff win drought.
The Rams, meanwhile, managed a 10-7 record this season and are riding hot on a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles have won seven of their last eight games after starting the season with a 3-6 slump.
They finished second in the NFC West and are the No. 6 seed in the NFC. In their Week 18 finale, quarterback Carson Wentz led the Rams to a 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with both teams resting key players for the postseason.
Lions and Rams rosters & injury reports
Detroit Lions team news
The Lions confirmed TE James Mitchell (hand) will miss the Wildcard game on Thursday, which means all three of the Lions' tight ends on the roster are currently on the injury report, with TE Sam LaPorte (knee) listed as questionable, and Brock Wright (hip) back in full participation.
WR Kalif Raymond (knee), CB Jerry Jacobs (thigh/knee), and ER James Houston (ankle) are all set to sit out this one, while John Cominsky is listed as questionable with illness.
Los Angeles Rams team news
The Los Angeles Rams will have six players listed as questionable for Sunday’s playoff game against the Detroit Lions, namely TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), OT Joe Noteboom (foot), OG Kevin Dotson (shoulder), DT Bobby Brown III (illness), LB Troy Reeder (knee), and S Jordan Fuller (ankle).
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Fuller is making good progress, but he will be a game-time decision on Sunday night. Higbee and Dotson are expected to play. McVay also noted that Brown was out sick on Friday, but it’s assumed he'll suit up if needed, though.
Lions vs Rams head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/25/21
|Rams 28-19 Lions
|12/02/18
|Lions 16-30 Rams
|10/16/16
|Lions 31-28 Rams
|12/13/15
|Rams 21-14 Lions
|09/09/12
|Lions 27-23 Rams