Thanksgiving is the perfect time for family, food, and, of course, watching football. A pair of NFC East rivals lock horns on the gridiron in a classic Thanksgiving Day rivalry clash as the Washington Commanders travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon.
Having won four of their last five games, The Cowboys (7-3) head into the matchup fresh off a 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in their last outing in Week 11, with a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter that put the game to bed for good.
The Commanders (4-7), meanwhile, have crumbled after a decent enough start to the season, shooting themselves in the foot time and again, leading to their fourth loss in the last five games as they were beaten 31-19 by the struggling Giants in a game they only trailed and never led. As a result, they dropped to third in the NFC East, while they stand 12th in the NFC playoff picture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Cowboys vs Commanders: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Thursday, November 23, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm CT/ 1:30 pm PT
|Venue
|AT&T Stadium
|Location
|Arlington, Texas, United States
Cowboys Dallas take on the Washington Commanders at the AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Country music superstar Dolly Parton will take the stage for the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day halftime show.
How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders on TV & stream live online
The Cowboys vs Commanders game will be televised live on CBS. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the afternoon Thanksgiving game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:30 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
How to listen to Cowboys vs Commanders on radio
Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Commanders in Week 12.
Listen Live
- Local:
Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)
- Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia: Washington Commanders Radio - BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), Julie Donaldson (color), London Fletcher (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: iHeartRadio app
- Broadcast Crew: Moises Linares (play-by-play) and Juan Romero (color)
Cowboys and Commanders rosters & injury reports
Dallas Cowboys team news
Safety Jayron Kearse missed all practices with a back injury and has a doubtful designation this week, meaning Juanyeh Thomas should take a more prominent role against the Commanders. Johnathan Hankins did not practice due to personal reasons. Additionally, Rico Dowdle has been listed as questionable but could make a timely return for the midweek game.
As for more positive news, CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Terence Steele, and Osa Odighizuwa do not carry an injury designation.
|Players
|Offense
|Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele, Chuma Edoga
|Defense
|DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas
|Special Teams
|Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn
Washington Commanders team newsMuch like their fortunes in the standings, the Washington Commanders are in a much worse injury situation than the Cowboys entering Week 12. The visitors' have ruled out three players while placing another two on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's tilt. The most notable name is first-round rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who has spent time in and most recently out of the starting lineup.Fullback Alex Armah (hamstring), linebacker De’Jon Harris (quad) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) did not take part in practice session, while Guard Sam Cosmi (chest), running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and defensive back Jartavius Martin (shoulder) were limited and could be game decisions.
|Players
|Offense
|Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Chris Paul, Nick Gates, Tyler Larsen, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Curtis Hodges, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder, Jahan Dotson, Byron Pringle, Mitchell Tinsley, Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Alex Armah
|Defense
|Casey Toohill, Andre Jones Jr., Daron Payne, John Ridgeway III, Jonathan Allen, Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams, KJ Henry, Khaleke Hudson, De'Jon Harris, Jabril Cox, Jamin Davis, David Mayo, Kendall Fuller, Jartavius Martin, Benjamin St-Juste, Christian Holmes, Tariq Castro-Fields, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Danny Johnson, Kamren Curl, Terrell Burgess, Percy Butler, Jartavius Martin
|Special Teams
|Tress Way, Joey Slye, Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman, Antonio Gibson, Byron Pringle, Jamison Crowder, Jahan Dotson
Cowboys vs Commanders head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|1/9/23
|Commanders 26-6 Cowboys
|10/2/22
|Cowboys 25-10 Commanders
|12/27/21
|Cowboys 25-10 Commanders
|11/27/20
|Commanders 20-27 Cowboys
|10/25/20
|Cowboys 25-10 Commanders