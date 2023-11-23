Everything you need to know on how to watch the Cowboys against the Commanders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time for family, food, and, of course, watching football. A pair of NFC East rivals lock horns on the gridiron in a classic Thanksgiving Day rivalry clash as the Washington Commanders travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon.

Having won four of their last five games, The Cowboys (7-3) head into the matchup fresh off a 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in their last outing in Week 11, with a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter that put the game to bed for good.

The Commanders (4-7), meanwhile, have crumbled after a decent enough start to the season, shooting themselves in the foot time and again, leading to their fourth loss in the last five games as they were beaten 31-19 by the struggling Giants in a game they only trailed and never led. As a result, they dropped to third in the NFC East, while they stand 12th in the NFC playoff picture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Cowboys vs Commanders: Date & kickoff time

Date Thursday, November 23, 2023 Kickoff time 4:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm CT/ 1:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas, United States

Cowboys Dallas take on the Washington Commanders at the AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Country music superstar Dolly Parton will take the stage for the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders on TV & stream live online

The Cowboys vs Commanders game will be televised live on CBS. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the afternoon Thanksgiving game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:30 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Cowboys vs Commanders on radio

Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Commanders in Week 12.

Listen Live

Local:

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia: Washington Commanders Radio - BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station

Washington Commanders Radio - BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), Julie Donaldson (color), London Fletcher (sideline)

Spanish Radio: iHeartRadio app

iHeartRadio app Broadcast Crew: Moises Linares (play-by-play) and Juan Romero (color)

Cowboys and Commanders rosters & injury reports

Dallas Cowboys team news

Safety Jayron Kearse missed all practices with a back injury and has a doubtful designation this week, meaning Juanyeh Thomas should take a more prominent role against the Commanders. Johnathan Hankins did not practice due to personal reasons. Additionally, Rico Dowdle has been listed as questionable but could make a timely return for the midweek game.

As for more positive news, CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Terence Steele, and Osa Odighizuwa do not carry an injury designation.

Players Offense Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele, Chuma Edoga Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas Special Teams Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn