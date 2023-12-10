How to watch today's Cowboys vs Eagles NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Cowboys against the Eagles, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) in a mouth-watering Week 14 Sunday night NFC East battle, with both sides' sights firmly set on a deep postseason run.

Last week was a litmus test for the Eagles, and they failed terribly at home, as they were handsomely beaten 42-19 by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 in what was their second loss of the season.

Philadelphia will now look to bounce back and clinch a playoff spot this Sunday. The Cowboys, meanwhile, defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 last Thursday night. They were 8 points behind in the fourth quarter, but scored 14 unanswered points to secure a remarkable comeback victory.

A Cowboys win here would put both Dallas and the Eagles at 10-3 with four weeks remaining in the regular season. A Cowboys loss would mean a two-game cushion for the Eagles in the NFC East, and a clear path toward the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Cowboys vs Eagles: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kickoff time 8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Dallas, Texas

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

The Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game will be broadcast live on NBC, which is the home of Sunday Night Football, streaming 17 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Cowboys vs Eagles game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network : NBC

: NBC Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Cowboys vs Eagles on radio

Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Las Vegas in Week 14.

National Radio: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Local

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App

Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey

La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)

Cowboys and Eagles rosters & injury reports

Dallas Cowboys team news

The Cowboys are as close to full strength as possible. Rico Dowdle was upgraded to full participation on Friday and should be fit for Sunday night. Tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was activated from injured reserve, is also fit and will play this week. The only player ruled out is Matt Waletzko, who despite practicing this week, is still on injured reserve.

Dak Prescott has entered the MVP race following his impressive performance this season. He has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.