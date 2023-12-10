How to watch today's Cowboys vs Eagles NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) in a mouth-watering Week 14 Sunday night NFC East battle, with both sides' sights firmly set on a deep postseason run.
Last week was a litmus test for the Eagles, and they failed terribly at home, as they were handsomely beaten 42-19 by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 in what was their second loss of the season.
Philadelphia will now look to bounce back and clinch a playoff spot this Sunday. The Cowboys, meanwhile, defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 last Thursday night. They were 8 points behind in the fourth quarter, but scored 14 unanswered points to secure a remarkable comeback victory.
A Cowboys win here would put both Dallas and the Eagles at 10-3 with four weeks remaining in the regular season. A Cowboys loss would mean a two-game cushion for the Eagles in the NFC East, and a clear path toward the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Cowboys vs Eagles: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 10, 2023
|Kickoff time
|8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT
|Venue
|AT&T Stadium
|Location
|Arlington, Dallas, Texas
How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles on TV & stream live online
The Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game will be broadcast live on NBC, which is the home of Sunday Night Football, streaming 17 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Cowboys vs Eagles game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: NBC
- Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Cowboys vs Eagles on radio
Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Las Vegas in Week 14.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
Local
Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)
- Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App
- Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)
- Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey
- Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)
Cowboys and Eagles rosters & injury reports
Dallas Cowboys team news
The Cowboys are as close to full strength as possible. Rico Dowdle was upgraded to full participation on Friday and should be fit for Sunday night. Tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was activated from injured reserve, is also fit and will play this week. The only player ruled out is Matt Waletzko, who despite practicing this week, is still on injured reserve.
Dak Prescott has entered the MVP race following his impressive performance this season. He has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
|Players
|Offense
Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele
|Defense
|DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas
|Special Teams
|Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn
Philadelphia Eagles team news
The Eagles announced their final injury report for Sunday night's crucial showdown against the Cowboys, and no players were listed as out injured. All seven players who were on the injury report this week practiced in some capacity on Friday, including starting cornerback Darius Slay (knee).
Julio Jones (groin) was a limited participant in the teams final practice, but he’s expected to feature, while Dallas Goedert (foreham) will return to the lineup.
Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) was also a full participant on Friday after being limited earlier in the week, and missing last week’s game.
|Players
|Offense
|A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
|Defense
|Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown
|Special Teams
|Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny
Cowboys vs Eagles head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/6/22
|Eagles 28-23 Cowboys
|12/25/22
|Cowboys 40-34 Eagles
|10/17/22
|Eagles 26-17 Cowboys
|1/9/22
|Eagles 26-51 Cowboys
|9/28/21
|Cowboys 41-21 Eagles