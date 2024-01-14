How to watch today's Cowboys vs Packers NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-8) at AT&T Stadium in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

No. 2 seed Dallas vs. No. 7 Green Bay will be the ninth time the two iconic franchises lock horns in the postseason, tied for the most playoff meetings between two teams all time. The two teams have split the previous eight games with four wins each.

Dallas finished as table-toppers in the NFC East, and ended the regular season with a 38-10 victory over the Washington Commanders, thanks to yet another stellar performance from MVP candidate Dak Prescott.

The Packers, meanwhile, had to wait until the final day of the regular season to punch their ticket to the postseason, with a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears securing them as the final NFC entry.

Cowboys vs Packers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 14, 2024 Kickoff time 4:30 pm ET/3:30 pm CT/1:30 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Cowboys vs Packers on TV & stream live online

The Cowboys vs. Packers game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The best way to livestream the Cowboys vs. Packers game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:30 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Cowboys vs Packers on radio

Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Packers at Arlington, Texas.

National Radio: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Local

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station

Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)

Cowboys vs Packers rosters & injury reports

Dallas Cowboys team news

CB Stephon Gilmore, who dislocated his shoulder in the Week 18 win in Washington, carries no injury designation, and he's all but guaranteed to play Sunday, two days of practice to end the week practically assures that.

DE Dorance Armstrong, DT Jonathan Hankins, and S Malik Hooker, all of whom had ankle injuries, practiced on Friday in full capacity. All are good to play on Sunday, as will OL Tyler Smith, while RG Zack Martin and LT Tyron Smith were taken off the injury report as they are rested and ready to go for Sunday.

Backup QB Cooper Rush did not practice Friday because of an illness and was cited as questionable. He is the only Cowboy with an injury designation for the game.

Players Offense Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas Special Teams Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn

Green Bay Packers team news

Injuries are taking a toll on the Packers. Several prominent players are in question about playing on Sunday.

WR Christian Watson is questionable, having not featured since Week 13 after injuring his hamstring. The Packers don't expect to have RB AJ Dillon in the lineup for Sunday's game in Dallas, but they are optimistic about a handful of other key players on their injured list.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that CB Jaire Alexander and WR Christian Watson are both listed as questionable. Watson has missed more than a month with a hamstring injury while Alexander has missed practice this week after rolling his ankle in practice. WR Romeo Doubs is due to play after hurting his chest last week.

Players Offense Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson Defense Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt Special Teams Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech

Cowboys vs Packers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/14/22 Packers 31-28 Cowboys (AET) 10/07/19 Cowboys 24-34 Packers 09/10/17 Cowboys 31-35 Packers 01/16/17 Cowboys 31-34 Packers 10/17/16 Packers 16-30 Cowboys

