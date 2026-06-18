Watch for FREE: Czechia vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you prefer to stream the action on your mobile device or watch it unfold on a big screen, U.S. soccer fans have several fantastic, entirely free options to catch the early afternoon matchup between South Africa and Czechia.

The highly anticipated group stage clash is scheduled to kick off today at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT at Atlanta Stadium. With both squads eager to secure three vital points and start their tournament campaigns on the right foot, it promises to be a tightly contested tactical battle.

South Africa vs Czechia - Free Live Stream Options

If you have cut the cord, don't own a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform that carries local broadcast networks.

Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for your first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX

Simply download the app for your chosen provider on your smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or mobile device, sign up, and tune in at kickoff.

For viewers looking for Spanish-language coverage, Telemundo is also included in these free trial packages.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna & Channel Numbers

If you prefer to watch the free-to-air broadcast on a traditional television, you do not need a cable subscription, satellite package, or streaming trial. Because FOX is a major broadcast network in the United States, a standard over-the-air (OTA) digital TV antenna can pick up your local FOX affiliate completely free of charge.

Because FOX is a local broadcast network, the exact channel number depends entirely on where you live. Here is where you can find FOX on the dial:

National Satellite Providers:

DirecTV : Varies by location (maps to your local city's over-the-air number)

Dish Network: Varies by location (typically between Channels 2–70)

Major U.S. Cities (Digital Antenna & Local Cable):

New York City: Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles: Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago: Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth: Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston: Channel 26 (KRIV)

Miami: Channel 7 (WSVN)

San Francisco / Bay Area: Channel 2 (KTVU)

Atlanta (Host City): Channel 5 (WAGA)

If you are using a local cable provider like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, check your provider's local online channel lineup tool using your zip code to find your exact FOX channel.

What This Match Means for Mexico

Because South Africa and Czechia are sharing a group with Mexico and South Korea, the outcome of this early afternoon match in Atlanta has massive implications for El Tri before they even take the pitch tonight.

If Mexico wants to dictate their own fate, a draw between South Africa and Czechia is the absolute best-case scenario. Dropped points by both of these teams would blow the group wide open, allowing Mexico to seize outright control of the top spot in the standings with a victory over South Korea later this evening.

Conversely, if either the Czechs or Bafana Bafana secure a dominant victory today, the pressure will shift immediately onto Mexico. A winner in this match means Mexico cannot afford to drop points tonight if they want to keep pace in the race for the knockout stages and avoid a dreaded must-win scenario in their second group stage fixture.



