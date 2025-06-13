How to watch and stream Spanish language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Spanish-language coverage of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns this summer as the region’s top sides battle it out for continental bragging rights. The 2025 edition kicks off on Saturday, June 14, with Canada and the United States sharing hosting duties.

This year's competition brings together the elite from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, with an added twist as Saudi Arabia joins as the invited guest nation. Still, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Mexico, the defending champions aiming to clinch a record-extending 10th Gold Cup crown.

To steer clear of scheduling conflicts with the FIFA Club World Cup, most matches will be staged across Western U.S. venues. Fans will have no shortage of viewing options either, with TV channels and streaming services providing full coverage of every match live in Spanish language.

How to watch Spanish language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on TV & stream live online

TelevisaUnivision holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for the 2025 edition of the Gold Cup. All matches are available in Spanish across their TV channels Univision, UniMas, and TUDN.

Some matches are also streamed exclusively on their digital platform ViX, which supports live viewing on Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android or iOS devices. ViX (available via Sling) also offers full-match replays after live broadcasts in en Español.

Popular sports streamers Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer generous free trials and include TUDN for Spanish-language coverage. Prefer watching in English? You're covered too, as both platforms also carry the full lineup of FOX networks, making them solid all-around choices for following the action.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup TV schedule

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway on Saturday, June 14, with a marquee clash between Mexico and the Dominican Republic kicking off the group stage action. Over the next ten days, teams will jostle for position in the round-robin phase, before the intensity ramps up with the knockout rounds beginning Saturday, June 28.

It all leads to what promises to be a blockbuster finale on Sunday, July 6, where a new, or perhaps familiar, champion will be crowned.

Group Stage

Match Date Time (ET) Spanish Channels Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Saturday, June 14 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago Sunday, June 15 6:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia Sunday, June 15 8:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Costa Rica vs. Suriname Sunday, June 15 11:00 pm ViX Panama vs. Guadeloupe Monday, June 16 7:00 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Jamaica vs. Guatemala Monday, June 16 10:00 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Curaçao vs. El Salvador Tuesday, June 17 8:00 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Canada vs. Honduras Tuesday, June 17 10:30 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic Wednesday, June 18 7:00 pm TUDN, ViX Suriname vs. Mexico Wednesday, June 18 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti Thursday, June 19 6:30 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Saudi Arabia vs. United States Thursday, June 19 9:00 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe Friday, June 20 7:30 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Guatemala vs. Panama Friday, June 20 10:00 pm UniMás, TUDN, ViX Curaçao vs. Canada Saturday, June 21 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Honduras vs. El Salvador Saturday, June 21 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX United States vs. Haiti Sunday, June 22 7:00 pm UniMás, ViX Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago Sunday, June 22 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Mexico vs. Costa Rica Sunday, June 22 10:00 pm UniMás, ViX Dominican Republic vs. Suriname Sunday, June 22 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Panama vs. Jamaica Tuesday, June 24 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala Tuesday, June 24 7:00 pm UniMás, ViX Canada vs. El Salvador Tuesday, June 24 10:00 pm UniMás, ViX Honduras vs. Curaçao Tuesday, June 24 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX

Knockout Stage

Match Day Time (ET) Spanish Channels Quarterfinal 1 Saturday, June 28 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Quarterfinal 2 Saturday, June 28 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Quarterfinal 3 Sunday, June 29 4:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Quarterfinal 4 Sunday, June 29 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Semifinal 1 Wednesday, July 2 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Semifinal 2 Wednesday, July 2 10:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX Final Sunday, July 6 7:00 pm Univision, TUDN, ViX

