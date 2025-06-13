How to watch and stream Spanish language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup

The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns this summer as the region’s top sides battle it out for continental bragging rights. The 2025 edition kicks off on Saturday, June 14, with Canada and the United States sharing hosting duties.
This year's competition brings together the elite from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, with an added twist as Saudi Arabia joins as the invited guest nation. Still, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Mexico, the defending champions aiming to clinch a record-extending 10th Gold Cup crown.
To steer clear of scheduling conflicts with the FIFA Club World Cup, most matches will be staged across Western U.S. venues. Fans will have no shortage of viewing options either, with TV channels and streaming services providing full coverage of every match live in Spanish language.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Spanish-language coverage of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
How to watch Spanish language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on TV & stream live online
- Dates: June 14-July 6
- TV Channel (Spanish): Univision, UniMás, TUDN
- Livestream: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling)
TelevisaUnivision holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for the 2025 edition of the Gold Cup. All matches are available in Spanish across their TV channels Univision, UniMas, and TUDN.
Some matches are also streamed exclusively on their digital platform ViX, which supports live viewing on Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android or iOS devices. ViX (available via Sling) also offers full-match replays after live broadcasts in en Español.
Popular sports streamers Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer generous free trials and include TUDN for Spanish-language coverage. Prefer watching in English? You're covered too, as both platforms also carry the full lineup of FOX networks, making them solid all-around choices for following the action.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup TV schedule
The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway on Saturday, June 14, with a marquee clash between Mexico and the Dominican Republic kicking off the group stage action. Over the next ten days, teams will jostle for position in the round-robin phase, before the intensity ramps up with the knockout rounds beginning Saturday, June 28.
It all leads to what promises to be a blockbuster finale on Sunday, July 6, where a new, or perhaps familiar, champion will be crowned.
Group Stage
|Match
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Spanish Channels
|Mexico vs. Dominican Republic
|Saturday, June 14
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Sunday, June 15
|6:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia
|Sunday, June 15
|8:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Costa Rica vs. Suriname
|Sunday, June 15
|11:00 pm
|ViX
|Panama vs. Guadeloupe
|Monday, June 16
|7:00 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Jamaica vs. Guatemala
|Monday, June 16
|10:00 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Curaçao vs. El Salvador
|Tuesday, June 17
|8:00 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Canada vs. Honduras
|Tuesday, June 17
|10:30 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic
|Wednesday, June 18
|7:00 pm
|TUDN, ViX
|Suriname vs. Mexico
|Wednesday, June 18
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti
|Thursday, June 19
|6:30 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Saudi Arabia vs. United States
|Thursday, June 19
|9:00 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe
|Friday, June 20
|7:30 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Guatemala vs. Panama
|Friday, June 20
|10:00 pm
|UniMás, TUDN, ViX
|Curaçao vs. Canada
|Saturday, June 21
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Honduras vs. El Salvador
|Saturday, June 21
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|United States vs. Haiti
|Sunday, June 22
|7:00 pm
|UniMás, ViX
|Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Sunday, June 22
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Mexico vs. Costa Rica
|Sunday, June 22
|10:00 pm
|UniMás, ViX
|Dominican Republic vs. Suriname
|Sunday, June 22
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Panama vs. Jamaica
|Tuesday, June 24
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala
|Tuesday, June 24
|7:00 pm
|UniMás, ViX
|Canada vs. El Salvador
|Tuesday, June 24
|10:00 pm
|UniMás, ViX
|Honduras vs. Curaçao
|Tuesday, June 24
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
Knockout Stage
|Match
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Spanish Channels
|Quarterfinal 1
|Saturday, June 28
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Quarterfinal 2
|Saturday, June 28
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Quarterfinal 3
|Sunday, June 29
|4:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Quarterfinal 4
|Sunday, June 29
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Semifinal 1
|Wednesday, July 2
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Semifinal 2
|Wednesday, July 2
|10:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX
|Final
|Sunday, July 6
|7:00 pm
|Univision, TUDN, ViX