Mexico v United States: Final - Concacaf Nations LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and stream Spanish language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Spanish-language coverage of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup returns this summer as the region’s top sides battle it out for continental bragging rights. The 2025 edition kicks off on Saturday, June 14, with Canada and the United States sharing hosting duties.

This year's competition brings together the elite from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, with an added twist as Saudi Arabia joins as the invited guest nation. Still, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Mexico, the defending champions aiming to clinch a record-extending 10th Gold Cup crown.

To steer clear of scheduling conflicts with the FIFA Club World Cup, most matches will be staged across Western U.S. venues. Fans will have no shortage of viewing options either, with TV channels and streaming services providing full coverage of every match live in Spanish language.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Spanish-language coverage of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How to watch Spanish language coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on TV & stream live online

  • Dates: June 14-July 6
  • TV Channel (Spanish): Univision, UniMás, TUDN
  • Livestream: Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling)

TelevisaUnivision holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights for the 2025 edition of the Gold Cup. All matches are available in Spanish across their TV channels Univision, UniMas, and TUDN.

Some matches are also streamed exclusively on their digital platform ViX, which supports live viewing on Smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android or iOS devices. ViX (available via Sling) also offers full-match replays after live broadcasts in en Español.

Popular sports streamers Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer generous free trials and include TUDN for Spanish-language coverage. Prefer watching in English? You're covered too, as both platforms also carry the full lineup of FOX networks, making them solid all-around choices for following the action.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup TV schedule

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway on Saturday, June 14, with a marquee clash between Mexico and the Dominican Republic kicking off the group stage action. Over the next ten days, teams will jostle for position in the round-robin phase, before the intensity ramps up with the knockout rounds beginning Saturday, June 28.

It all leads to what promises to be a blockbuster finale on Sunday, July 6, where a new, or perhaps familiar, champion will be crowned.

Group Stage

MatchDateTime (ET)Spanish Channels
Mexico vs. Dominican RepublicSaturday, June 1410:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
United States vs. Trinidad and TobagoSunday, June 156:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Haiti vs. Saudi ArabiaSunday, June 158:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Costa Rica vs. SurinameSunday, June 1511:00 pmViX
Panama vs. GuadeloupeMonday, June 167:00 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Jamaica vs. GuatemalaMonday, June 1610:00 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Curaçao vs. El SalvadorTuesday, June 178:00 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Canada vs. HondurasTuesday, June 1710:30 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Costa Rica vs. Dominican RepublicWednesday, June 187:00 pmTUDN, ViX
Suriname vs. MexicoWednesday, June 1810:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Trinidad and Tobago vs. HaitiThursday, June 196:30 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Saudi Arabia vs. United StatesThursday, June 199:00 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Jamaica vs. GuadeloupeFriday, June 207:30 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Guatemala vs. PanamaFriday, June 2010:00 pmUniMás, TUDN, ViX
Curaçao vs. CanadaSaturday, June 217:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Honduras vs. El SalvadorSaturday, June 2110:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
United States vs. HaitiSunday, June 227:00 pmUniMás, ViX
Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and TobagoSunday, June 227:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Mexico vs. Costa RicaSunday, June 2210:00 pmUniMás, ViX
Dominican Republic vs. SurinameSunday, June 2210:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Panama vs. JamaicaTuesday, June 247:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Guadeloupe vs. GuatemalaTuesday, June 247:00 pmUniMás, ViX
Canada vs. El SalvadorTuesday, June 2410:00 pmUniMás, ViX
Honduras vs. CuraçaoTuesday, June 2410:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX

Knockout Stage

MatchDayTime (ET)Spanish Channels
Quarterfinal 1Saturday, June 287:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Quarterfinal 2Saturday, June 2810:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Quarterfinal 3Sunday, June 294:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Quarterfinal 4Sunday, June 297:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Semifinal 1Wednesday, July 27:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
Semifinal 2Wednesday, July 210:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX
FinalSunday, July 67:00 pmUnivision, TUDN, ViX

