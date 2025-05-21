Where to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 and how to stream online

GOAL's guide to everything you need to know about live streaming CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 soccer matches this summer

Once again, it's almost time for the CONCACAF Gold Cup to kick off for the 2025 tournament, which is to be be hosted by neighboring nations Canada and the United States. It marks the 18th Gold Cup to be held every two years since its inception some 34 years ago, in 1991.

if you're desperate to see soccer superstars like USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Canada's Alfonso Davies, and Mexico's Premier League striker Raúl Jiménez, then fear not, because GOAL has got you covered with all the information on which teams are featuring, the dates for key matches, and how to get involved by streaming it live.

Let's just say if the previous 2023 competition is anything to go by, soccer fans will have some exciting ties this time around too!

What is the CONCACAF Gold Cup?

CONCACAF stands for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a mid-year soccer competition that takes place every two years, where 16 national teams come together to crown a tournament winner. The teams qualify for it through the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup Prelims.

This year's tournament will take place in the majority of games happening across the United States and one tie in Canada, with Houston, Texas hosting the final.

When does the 2025 Gold Cup kick off?

Now in its 18th year, the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup will begin on Saturday, June 14 and will finish with the final match on Sunday, July 6, meaning the Gold Cup will last for a total of 22 days.

Mexico - the team that beat Panama 1-0 in the 2023 final to win the tournament - will be the first side to play on the opening day, facing off against Dominican Republic, in Inglewood, California.

The rest of the ties will begin the following day and continue each day (with several ties being played each afternoon and evening) until the following Sunday. Then, there's a two-day break before it all resumes, followed by the knock-out rounds of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the inevitable final on July 6.

Which teams are appearing in the 2025 Gold Cup?

Overall, there are 16 teams competing.

Group A B C D Mexico Canada Panama United States Costa Rica Honduras Jamaica Haiti Suriname El Salvador Guatemala Trinidad and Tobago Dominican Republic Curacao Guadeloupe Saudi Arabia

Opening weekend matches

Date Match Where Kick-off (local time) June 14 Mexico v Dominican Republic Inglewood 19:15 June 15 United States v Trinidad and Tobago San Jose 15:00 June 15 Haiti v Saudi Arabia San Diego 17:15 June 15 Costa Rica v Suriname San Diego 20:00

Where can I watch the 2025 Gold Cup?

There are a few different ways to watch all the action from the Gold Cup 2025 tournament, and in a variety of languages as well.

Sports fans can watch coverage of the live soccer games in English or Spanish language, through the following providers. So new customers will get the full soccer coverage, as well as a wide variety of other channels, sports and services, depending on what else suits your tastes and budget.

Fubo is a great all-rounder, which offers more channels than most, for a reasonable price. While the likes of Sling TV are more affordable, you only get 47 channels, compared to over 200 with fubo.

Provider Channels Monthly cost Language Fubo Pro Fox Sports 1 $64.99 first month (then $84.99) English DIRECTV Entertainment

DIRECTV Ultimate Fox Sports 1

TUDN From $79.99

From $84.99 English

Spanish Sling TV Blue Fox Sports 1

ViX Premium (add-on) From $50.99

Extra $8.99 English YouTube TV TUDN From $82.99 Spanish



The TUDN app itself is free to download, so Spanish speaking fans can access matches that way. While the app is free, the content on there is subject to charges, so we'd advise to check first. That said, it's more cost effective to subscribe to the likes of DIRECTV or YYTV, which has TUDN included alongside a host of other channels.

And when it comes to soccer fans abroad, specifically the UK, they will be able to access the official CONCACAF YouTube channel to stream live matches.