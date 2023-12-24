How to watch today's Bengals vs Steelers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Bengals against the Steelers, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Christmas weekend kicks off with an NFL Saturday game between the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) in Week 16. These AFC North rivals last battled in Week 12, with the Steelers coming out on top with a 16-10 scoreline. A lot has changed for both teams since then, mainly at quarterback.

When starting quarterback Joe Burrow went down against Baltimore on a Thursday night a few weeks ago, Cincinnati's season seemed all but over.

Enter back-up Jake Browning, who has gone from someone largely derided following his not-much-impressive debut to the driving force of a three-game winning streak against teams in the playoff mix, as he helped Bengals rally for an overtime 27-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are trying to stop their three-game skid, and their last victory came a month ago to the Bengals. Despite being an even 7-7 on the season, many Steelers fans have already given up on this season, given their poor recent performances, with head coach Mike Tomlin's future under big scrutiny.

The Bengals are currently in the playoffs as wildcard as the sixth seed, while Pittsburgh are down in 10th in the standings, but are not eliminated yet.

Bengals vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 23, 2023 Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT/ 1:30 p.m. PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Bengals vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game will be broadcast live on NBC. The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Bengals game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : NBC

: NBC Time: Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color)

How to listen to Bengals vs Steelers on radio

Listen live as the Bengals take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 16.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Radio

Westwood One Radio Local

Bengals Radio Network: 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations

700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lepham (analyst)

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)

Bengals and Steelers rosters & injury reports

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals' injury list continue to pile up. With Joe Burrow and Cam Taylor-Britt already out for the season, Cincinnati also lost Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Reader last weekend. Chase may be sidelined for Week 17 due to a shoulder injury, and Reader is officially out for the season with a torn quad tendon. Reader, a crucial player for Cincinnati's defense, is likely the most valuable asset, and the team will face challenges in creating disruption in the middle without him.

Jake Browning has performed admirably in Burrow's absence, but that has primarily been due to his potent attacking armoury ahead of him. Browning's task gets considerably more harder now that Chase is gone. Even with injuries continuing to pile up, Zac Taylor's squad continues to find ways to win and remain a legitimate playoff team.