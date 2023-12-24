How to watch today's Bengals vs Steelers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Christmas weekend kicks off with an NFL Saturday game between the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) in Week 16. These AFC North rivals last battled in Week 12, with the Steelers coming out on top with a 16-10 scoreline. A lot has changed for both teams since then, mainly at quarterback.
When starting quarterback Joe Burrow went down against Baltimore on a Thursday night a few weeks ago, Cincinnati's season seemed all but over.
Enter back-up Jake Browning, who has gone from someone largely derided following his not-much-impressive debut to the driving force of a three-game winning streak against teams in the playoff mix, as he helped Bengals rally for an overtime 27-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Steelers, meanwhile, are trying to stop their three-game skid, and their last victory came a month ago to the Bengals. Despite being an even 7-7 on the season, many Steelers fans have already given up on this season, given their poor recent performances, with head coach Mike Tomlin's future under big scrutiny.
The Bengals are currently in the playoffs as wildcard as the sixth seed, while Pittsburgh are down in 10th in the standings, but are not eliminated yet.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Bengals vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Saturday, December 23, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT/ 1:30 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Acrisure Stadium
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Bengals vs Steelers on TV & stream live online
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game will be broadcast live on NBC. The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Bengals game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: NBC
- Time: Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color)
How to listen to Bengals vs Steelers on radio
Listen live as the Bengals take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 16.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Westwood One Radio
Local
- Bengals Radio Network: 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lepham (analyst)
- Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)
Bengals and Steelers rosters & injury reports
Cincinnati Bengals team news
The Bengals' injury list continue to pile up. With Joe Burrow and Cam Taylor-Britt already out for the season, Cincinnati also lost Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Reader last weekend. Chase may be sidelined for Week 17 due to a shoulder injury, and Reader is officially out for the season with a torn quad tendon. Reader, a crucial player for Cincinnati's defense, is likely the most valuable asset, and the team will face challenges in creating disruption in the middle without him.
Jake Browning has performed admirably in Burrow's absence, but that has primarily been due to his potent attacking armoury ahead of him. Browning's task gets considerably more harder now that Chase is gone. Even with injuries continuing to pile up, Zac Taylor's squad continues to find ways to win and remain a legitimate playoff team.
|Players
|Offense
|Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Orlando Brown Jr., D'Ante Smith, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford, Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Alex Cappa, Max Scharping, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Drew Sample, Irv Smith Jr., Mitchell Wilcox, Tanner Hudson, Tyler Boyd, Charlie Jones, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Jake Browning, AJ McCarron, Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
|Defense
|Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, DJ Turner II, Jalen Davis, Chidobe Awuzie, Jalen Davis, Jordan Battle, Nick Scott, Dax Hill, Nick Scott
|Special Teams
|Brad Robbins, Evan McPherson, Cal Adomitis, Brad Robbins, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans
Pittsburgh Steelers team news
Following his expulsion on Saturday for a strong hit on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season for repeated violations of rules designed to safeguard players' health and safety.
Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) didn’t practice all week and will miss Week 16. Elijah Riley, who recently returned off IR, is categorized as doubtful despite participating fully the previous two days.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo also did not practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday. With no game status designation, Seumalo also missed Tuesday's practice. Kenny Pickett will miss his third straight game as he continues to nurse his surgically repaired ankle.
|Players
|Offense
|Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin
|Defense
|Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan
|Special Teams
|Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Pressley Harvin III, Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III
Bengals vs Steelers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|26/11/23
|Bengals 10-16 Steelers
|21/11/22
|Steelers 30-37 Bengals
|11/9/22
|Bengals 20-23 Steelers
|28/11/21
|Bengals 41-10 Steelers
|26/9/21
|Steelers 10-24 Bengals