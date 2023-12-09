How to watch today's Bears vs Lions NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Detroit Lions (9-3) travel across Lake Michigan for a second meeting in four weeks with NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears (4-8). The Lions rallied to beat the Bears 31-26 when the two sides locked horns in Week 11.
It was a bewildering outing in New Orleans for the Lions, as they raced into a 21-0 lead and then saw it trimmed to 24-21 before hanging on to see out a 33-28 win over the Saints.
The result helped them extend their lead at the top of the NFC North to three games with six games left in the season, keeping them in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff, only one game behind the current favorites, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bears, on the other hand, are struggling to get back into the playoff hunt with five more games left before the regular season concludes, currently sitting just two games behind the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The hosts' are coming off their bye week, but they edged out the Vikings (12-10) on Monday Night Football courtesy of four field goals by Cairo Santos.
Bears vs Lions: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 10, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Soldier Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Bears vs Lions on TV & stream live online
The Bears vs Lions game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.
- Network: FOX
- Time: Coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET, with Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)
How to listen to Bears vs Lions on radio
Listen live as the Bears take on the Lions in Chicago in Week 14.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports
Chicago: Bears Radio Network - WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM
Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter)
- Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)
- Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)
Bears and Lions rosters & injury reports
Chicago Bears team news
Coming off the back of their bye week, the Bears are looking healthy. The Bears don't have any players on injured reserve. Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was limited. Otherwise, every player on the roster was a full participant at Halas Hall on Wednesday.
|Players
|Offense
|DJ Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Ja'Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Dan Feeney, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Darnell Wright, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Trent Taylor, Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Nathan Peterman, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame
|Defense
|Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Justin Jones, Gervon Dexter Sr., Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Yannick Ngakoue, Rasheem Green, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Eddie Jackson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Quindell Johnson
|Special Teams
|Trenton Gill, Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Trenton Gill, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Travis Homer, Trent Taylor, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Eddie Jackson
Detroit Lions team news
The Lions are still dealing with a few impactful injuries. DT Alim McNeill (knee) is a fresh arrival on a packed Injured Reserve, and should be eligible to return in Week 18. While McNeill is just starting his stint on injured reserve, long-snapper Scott Daly is now eligible to return.
C Frank Ragnow (knee) picked up a fresh injury against the Saints last Sunday, which kept him off the practice field on Wednesday. The same goes for LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), but with the return of Alex Anzalone to practice, the Lions have some wiggle room with Rodriguez’s availability.
|Players
|Offense
|Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds
|Defense
|John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph
|Special Teams
|Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey
Bears vs Lions head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/19/23
|Lions 31-26 Bears
|1/1/23
|Lions 41-10 Bears
|11/13/22
|Bears 30-31 Lions
|11/25/21
|Lions 14-16 Bears
|10/3/21
|Bears 24-14 Lions