How to watch today's Bears vs Lions NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Bears against the Lions, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Detroit Lions (9-3) travel across Lake Michigan for a second meeting in four weeks with NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears (4-8). The Lions rallied to beat the Bears 31-26 when the two sides locked horns in Week 11.

It was a bewildering outing in New Orleans for the Lions, as they raced into a 21-0 lead and then saw it trimmed to 24-21 before hanging on to see out a 33-28 win over the Saints.

The result helped them extend their lead at the top of the NFC North to three games with six games left in the season, keeping them in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff, only one game behind the current favorites, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears, on the other hand, are struggling to get back into the playoff hunt with five more games left before the regular season concludes, currently sitting just two games behind the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The hosts' are coming off their bye week, but they edged out the Vikings (12-10) on Monday Night Football courtesy of four field goals by Cairo Santos.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bears vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Bears vs Lions on TV & stream live online

The Bears vs Lions game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Bears vs Lions game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET, with Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)

How to listen to Bears vs Lions on radio

Listen live as the Bears take on the Lions in Chicago in Week 14.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Chicago: Bears Radio Network - WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM

Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station

Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Bears and Lions rosters & injury reports

Chicago Bears team news

Coming off the back of their bye week, the Bears are looking healthy. The Bears don't have any players on injured reserve. Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was limited. Otherwise, every player on the roster was a full participant at Halas Hall on Wednesday.