How to watch today's Bears vs Panthers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Chicago Bears will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football as the Week 10 NFL schedule gets underway. Both teams are currently struggling, each holding one of the worst records in the NFL.

The Bears find themselves at the bottom of the NFC North with a 2-7 record, having faced back-to-back defeats, including a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints last time out.

Their only two victories this season came on the road against the Washington Commanders and at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they will believe the home field advantage could be the slight edge here as they look to get over the hump.

Similarly, the Panthers are positioned at the foot of the NFC South with a 1-7 record, and come into this encounter off the back of their recent 27-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday.

Bears vs Panthers: Date & kickoff time

Date Thursday, November 9, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. CT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois, USA

How to watch Bears vs Panthers on TV & stream live online

The Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers game will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is the home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

You can watch the game for free with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Only $14.99/month (plus tax) after trial. Cancel anytime.

Network: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

How to listen to Bears vs Panthers on radio

Listen live as the Bears lock horns with the Panthers at Soldier Field in Week 10.

National: Westwood One Sports

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

Chicago: ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2)

Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason Mckie (sideline)

Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM

Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)

Bears and Panthers rosters & injury reports

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears' starting quarterback Justin Fields, who hasn’t played since Week 6, was limited in Monday's walk-through and is listed as day-to-day. The visitors may not want to rush Fields back on a short week, especially considering they are likely to fall out of playoff contention anyways.

Tyson Bagent will start if Fields is still out, albeit he has struggled since starring on his debut against the Raiders. Running back Khalil Herbert is still out, leaving D'Onta Foreman to be the lead back. Leading tackler linebacker Termaine Edmunds is also a major doubt for this Thursday night clash with the Panthers.

Players Offense DJ Moore, Velus Jones Jr., Trent Taylor, Larry Borom, Aviante Collins, Cody Whitehair, Ja'Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Dan Feeney, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Nathan Peterman, Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer, Khari Blasingame, Tyler Scott Defense DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Justin Jones, Gervon Dexter Sr., Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Yannick Ngakoue, Rasheem Green, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Jaylon Johnson, Greg Stroman Jr., Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones, Eddie Jackson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Quindell Johnson Special Teams Trenton Gill, Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Trenton Gill, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Trenton Gill, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Eddie Jackson

Carolina Panthers team news

The Panthers arguably have the deepest list of players on the injured reserve (12) in the NFL and will likely be missing their best player, All-Pro pass rusher Brian Burns, with a concussion. It's been a relatively rough season for the No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, especially last week when he struggled while the No. 2 overall pick, CJ Stroud, excelled for the Texans. He now has an opportunity to make a comeback on Thursday's prime time clash.

Players Offense DJ Chark Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen, Bradley Bozeman, Calvin Throckmorton, Cade Mays, Taylor Moton, David Sharpe, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, Hayden Hurst, Stephen Sullivan, Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear Defense Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, DeShawn Williams, LaBryan Ray, Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, DJ Johnson, Frankie Luvu, Chandler Wooten, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Deion Jones, Claudin Cherelus, Justin Houston, Amaré Barno, CJ Henderson, Troy Hill, Dicaprio Bootle, Donte Jackson, D'Shawn Jamison, Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Alex Cook, Vonn Bell, Sam Franklin Jr., Jeremy Chinn Special Teams Laviska Shenault Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, JJ Jansen, Johnny Hekker, Johnny Hekker, Eddy Piñeiro

Bears vs Panthers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/18/2022 Panthers 16-23 Bears 10/22/2017 Bears 17-3 Panthers 10/05/2014 Panthers 31-24 Bears 10/28/2012 Bears 23-22 Panthers 10/02/2011 Bears 34-29 Panthers

