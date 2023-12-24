How to watch today's Bears vs Cardinals NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Chicago Bears (5-9) will be looking to get back on track when they battle the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Soldier Field on Christmas Day in NFL Week 16 action.

It may not be the marquee game of the week, with both teams likely missing the playoffs, but this game holds significant interest as Kyler Murray and Justin Fields will be looking to prove to their teams that they are the quarterbacks of the future.

Arizona had a rough season last year, and their trajectory hasn't gone much better so far this season. They took a 7-0 lead a little more than four minutes into their last weekend's contest against the 49ers and trailed by just one with six minutes left in the second quarter.

However, San Francisco absolutely battered them from there on, pulling off the 16-point victory. The 45-29 defeat was the Cardinals' fourth straight loss. The Bears, meanwhile, saw their two-game winning streak come to an abrupt end when they lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 20-17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bears vs Cardinals: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 24, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Bears vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

The Bears vs. Cardinals game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Bears vs. Cardinals game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

How to listen to Bears vs Cardinals on radio

Listen live as the Bears take on the Cardinals at Soldier Field in Week 16.

Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station

Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)

Arizona, Oklahoma: Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Bears vs Cardinals rosters & injury reports

Chicago Bears team news

Chicago will be without the services OT Teven Jenkins (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (knee), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral). No Jenkins means Cody Whitehair will start at left guard. Both RB D’Onta Foreman and RB Travis Homer are listed as questionable.

Players Offense DJ Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Ja'Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Dan Feeney, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Darnell Wright, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Trent Taylor, Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Nathan Peterman, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame Defense Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Justin Jones, Gervon Dexter Sr., Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Yannick Ngakoue, Rasheem Green, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Eddie Jackson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Quindell Johnson Special Teams Trenton Gill, Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Trenton Gill, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Travis Homer, Trent Taylor, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Eddie Jackson

Arizona Cardinals team news

Cardinals’ WR Hollywood Brown and CB Garrett Williams and CB Bobby Price have been ruled out for the Christmas eve clash, while Greg Dortch was was a limited participant on Friday with his shoulder issue. This means Arizona could be down significant bodies in their secondary, with Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas and Marco Wilson currently operating as the star players in that particular department.

Pass rusher Victor Dimukeje was also limited after missing the first two practices of the week, while fellow defensive lineman Kevin Strong stepped up from limited to full participation.

Players Offense Marquise Brown, D.J. Humphries, Carter O'Donnell, Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Keith Ismael, Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins, Blake Whiteheart, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune, James Conner, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram Defense Kevin Strong, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, Roy Lopez, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Ezekiel Turner, Owen Pappoe, Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Marco Wilson, Starling Thomas V, Jalen Thompson, Andre Chachere, Budda Baker, Joey Blount Special Teams Matt Prater, Blake Gillikin, Aaron Brewer, Blake Gillikin, Greg Dortch

Bears vs Cardinals head-to-head record

Date Match Score 12/5/21 Bears 22-33 Cardinals 9/24/18 Cardinals 14-16 Bears 8/20/17 Cardinals 23-24 Bears 9/20/15 Bears 23-48 Cardinals 12/24/12 Cardinals 13-28 Bears

