How to watch today's Bills vs Steelers NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (11-6) will face the Buffalo Bills (10-7) in an AFC Wild Card round clash at Highmark Stadium on Monday evening after the game was postponed from Sunday due to inclement winter weather in New York.

Despite their late-season turnaround, Pittsburgh entered Week 18 needing help to make the playoffs. It worked out perfectly for them, with the Steelers defeating a rested Baltimore side 17-10 on the road to finish their regular season slate, and Jacksonville falling to Tennessee.

A few weeks ago, it was unclear whether Buffalo would even make the playoffs after a rollercoaster of a season. The Bills silenced those questions by finishing the season with an excellent five-game winning streak and clinching the AFC East for the fourth straight season with a 21-14 road win against the Miami Dolphins.

The hosts now hold the No. 2 seed and could be on their way to making a Super Bowl push in front of their home fans.

Bills vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, January 15, 2024 Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. CT/ 1:30 p.m. PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

The Bills vs Steelers game will be broadcast live on CBS. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the Bills vs Steelers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:30 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Bills vs Steelers on radio

Listen live as the Bills take on the Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station

Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)

Bills vs Steelers rosters & injury reports

Buffalo Bills team news

WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf), CB Rasul Douglas (knee), OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness), WR Deonte Harty (personal), and TE Dawson Knox (illness) are all confirmed to miss the Bills' Wild Card game against the Steelers this Sunday.

QB Josh Allen may lean even more on Stefon Diggs with Davis sidelined out wide, leaving Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty as other WR options.

CB Rasul Douglas (knee), and LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are questionable. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team is "going to have to see" regarding their availability for the game, hinting at possible game-time decisions.

LT Dion Dawkins and TE Dawson Knox missed practice on Thursday with an illness, but both players are expected to recover in time for the clash.

Players Offense Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield Defense Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin Special Teams Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The return of S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) greatly improves Pittsburgh's chances of turning over Bills' star QB Josh Allen. Unfortunately, the loss of LB TJ Watt (knee) more than wipes out that positivity. He's by far their best player, capable of wrecking game plans on his own.

The remaining three injured Steelers - LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), RB Najee Harris (knee) and OL Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) - have all practiced fully for the past two days and are raring to go for kickoff against the Bills.

Players Offense Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Allen Robinson II, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph Defense Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley Special Teams Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III

Bills vs Steelers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 08/20/23 Steelers 27-15 Bills 09/10/22 Bills 38-3 Steelers 12/09/21 Bills 16-23 Steelers 12/14/20 Bills 26-15 Steelers 12/16/19 Steelers 17-17 Bills

