The New England Patriots (4-11) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in a Week 17 AFC East division matchup on New Year's Eve between two teams headed in different directions.

The two sides meet in a rematch of Week 7 that saw New England beat Buffalo 29-25. That seems a long time ago as the Patriots now find themselves already eliminated from playoffs with an eye on the 2024 NFL Draft, while the Bills are still scratching and clawing for a playoff spot.

Buffalo appears to have figured things out since their midseason slump. After losing four of six, the Bills have now flipped around the tables, and have won four of their last five to hold the No. 6 seed. They are now just one victory, and some help away from their fifth straight postseason appearance.

Bills vs Patriots: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Patriots on TV & stream live online

The Bills vs Patriots game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Bills vs Patriots game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

How to listen to Bills vs Patriots on radio

Listen live as the Bills take on the Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Week 17.

Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhone Island, New York: Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline reporter)

Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station

Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)

Bills vs Patriots rosters & injury reports

Buffalo Bills team news

Only four Bills players are listed as doubtful for the game: DE AJ Epenesa (rib), DT DaQuan Jones (pec), S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), and WR Justin Shorter (hamstring).

Players Offense Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield Defense Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin Special Teams Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson

New England Patriots team news

The only player ruled out for New England is WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed his second straight day of practice with an ankle injury. The Patriots have nine players marked as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but they did get several key players back during practice on Friday.

Four players who missed Thursday's session were returned to the field for final practice of the week on Friday, including RB Ezekiel Elliott (illness), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), S Jalen Mills (concussion), and WR Kayshon Boutte (personal reasons). Elliott, Mills, and Boutte have all been removed from the team's injury report, and are raring to feature on Sunday.

LT Trent Brown and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley were also taken off from the injury report after being full participants in practice during the week.

The nine players listed as questionable for Sunday's game are: DL Christian Barmore (knee), DB Myles Bryant (chest), S Kyle Dugger (Illness), TE Hunter Henry, LB Anfernee Jennings, CB Jonathan Jones (all three knee), S Peppers, SpT Matthew Slater (both hamstring), CB Shaun Wade (hip).

Players Offense DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Vederian Lowe, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II, JaMycal Hasty Defense Deatrich Wise Jr., Sam Roberts, Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Christian Barmore, Keion White, Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Chris Board, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson Sr., Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade, J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Alex Austin, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Brenden Schooler, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Cody Davis Special Teams Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas, Jabrill Peppers, Ty Montgomery II, Myles Bryant, Joe Cardona

Bills vs Patriots head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/22/23 Patriots 29-25 Bills 1/8/23 Bills 35-23 Patriots 12/2/22 Patriots 10-24 Bills 1/16/22 Bills 47-17 Patriots 12/12/21 Patriots 21-33 Bills

