How to watch today's Bills vs Cowboys NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will be looking to keep their winning streak going when they take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday in what is billed as one of the biggest games of the NFL season.

Powered by MVP favourite Dak Prescott and an exceptional defense, Dallas currently sit top of the NFC East, and are riding on a five-game winning streak. They have won four of those five games by double digits, including a 33-13 demolition job of the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

The Bills, meanwhile, overcame the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week 14, a result that ended a tumultuous week on a positive note, and kept them alive in the wildcard race. If the Bills want to make the playoffs, they must keep winning. As for the Cowboys, they cannot afford a loss either, with the Eagles hot on their tails, which makes this a high-stakes encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Bills vs Cowboys: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Bills vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

The Bills vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Bills vs. Cowboys game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Bills vs Cowboys on radio

Listen live as the Bills take on the Cowboys at Highmark Stadium in Week 15.

Listen Live

Local

Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station

WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Bills and Cowboys rosters & injury reports

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills will be without the services of two of their top defensive players with defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) and safety Micah Hyde (stinger) already ruled out for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Players Offense Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield

Defense Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin

Special Teams Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson



Dallas Cowboys team news

The Dallas Cowboys have elevated defensive tackle Carl Davis and running back Malik Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Davis will provide cover in the defensive interior in the absence of Johnathan Hankins, who picked up a high ankle sprain in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. That leaves them a bit light in trying to halt the Bills ground assault, which seems to be in good shape lately.

Despite having three important players on the injury list this week, none of them earned a game designation, including quarterback Josh Allen, who has a right shoulder injury. The Cowboys also has two members of their starting secondary questionable, namely Stephon Gilmore (illness) and safety Malik Hooker (ankle).

Players Offense Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas Special Teams Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn

Bills vs Cowboys head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/29/19 Cowboys 15-26 Bills 12/27/15 Bills 16-6 Cowboys 11/13/11 Cowboys 44-7 Bills 10/9/07 Bills 24-25 Cowboys 11/10/03 Cowboys 10-6 Bills

