How to watch today's Celtics vs Knicks NBA game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Boston Celtics (15-5) will be looking to extend their nine-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (12-8) at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Celtics made a strong statement after their 27-blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls to advance to the In-Season Tournament first round last week. They wanted to go to Vegas for the final, but they fell short of a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, falling to a 122-112 defeat.

The C’s still have a .750-win percentage after the defeat on Monday. Leading the league with a +8.4-point differential, Boston has an average point differential of +13.7 points in winning matchups. While a few wins have been close affairs against the Bucks, Grizzlies, and the Raptors, the Celtics breezed past their opponents in the others. In fact, they have triumphed a majority of games thus far by a large margin.

As for the Knicks, they were sent packing with a 146-122 defeat by the Milwaukee Bucks in the In-Season Tournament last eight at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night. The visitors are doing a solid job this season, and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. They're tied with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in fourth.

Celtics vs Knicks: Date & kickoff time

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023 Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. CT/ 4:30 p.m. PT Venue: TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Celtics vs Knicks on TV & stream live online

The Celtics vs Knicks game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream NBA is through Fubo streaming service. Although it lacks TNT, you'll get ABC and ESPN/ESPN2 on the base Pro package ($74.99 monthly). Fubo Extra, an $8 add-on, includes NBA TV.

Fubo Extra is included with the Fubo Elite package, which costs $84.99 and adds dozens more channels. You can also add NBA League Pass for another $14.99, which gives you access to all out-of-market games.

How to listen to Celtics vs Knicks on radio

Listen live as the Celtics take on the Knicks in Boston.

Listen Live

New York, Rhone Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts: Boston Celtics Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Sean Grande (play-by-play announcer), Cedric Maxwell (analyst)

Celtics and Knicks injury report and rosters

Boston Celtics team news

The Celtics have received a major boost to their lineup after power forward Kristaps Porzingis was upgraded on the team’s injury report for Friday’s game against the Knicks. Porzingis has not played since November 24, when he suffered a left calf strain in the Celtics’ in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic. No other Celtics players were listed on the injury report.

Celtics predicted five: J. Holiday (PG), D. White (SG), J. Brown (SF), J. Tatum (PF), Kristaps Porzingis (C)

Position Players Guard Payton Pritchard, Jrue Holiday, Dalano Banton, Derrick White, JD Davison Center Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Kristaps Porziņģis Forward Svi Mykhailiuk, Oshae Brissett Syracuse, Lamar Stevens, Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum, Nathan Knight

New York Knicks team news

The Knicks have listed Evan Fournier and DaQuan Jeffries as questionable due to illness, while Charlie Brown Jr., Jaylen Martin, Dylan Windler, and Jacob Toppin are all available.

Looking at the top guys carrying the Knicks at the moment, they have Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson is the Knicks' best player this season, averaging 24.9 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. The next player who's just as good as Brunson is Randle, who's averaging 20.4 ppg.

Knicks predicted five: J. Brunson (PG), Q. Grimes (SG), R. Barrett (SF), J. Randle (PF), M. Robinson (C)

Position Players Guard Jaylen Martin, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono Center Jericho Sims, Forward Jacob Toppin, DaQuan Jeffries, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Dylan Windler, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein

Celtics vs Knicks head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/14/23 Celtics 114-98 Knicks 10/26/23 Knicks 104-108 Celtics 10/18/23 Celtics 123-110 Knicks 10/10/23 Knicks 114-107 Celtics 7/15/23 Knicks 97-89 Celtics

