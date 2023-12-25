How to watch today's Ravens vs 49ers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monday Night Football serves a special Christmas Day edition featuring a possible Super Bowl matchup between the top teams in each conference, as the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens (11-3) take on the NFC toppers San Francisco 49ers (11-3) at Levi's Stadium.

Both teams have already clinched playoff spots, and are in red-hot form, with Baltimore on a four-game winning streak and San Francisco having won six in a row.

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week, and can be assured of the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with wins in two of the last three games.

The Ravens have been on a tear lately, winning their last four games. They were assured of a playoff spot after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7, and can clinch the AFC North with a win and Cleveland loss this week, but realistically they might need to beat Miami next week to earn the top seed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Ravens vs 49ers: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, December 25, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch Ravens vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

The Ravens vs. 49ers game will be broadcast live on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC. Each week, coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Ravens vs. 49ers game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: ESPN/ ABC

ESPN/ ABC Time: Coverage starts at 6 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Ravens vs 49ers on radio

Listen live as the Ravens take on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 16.

Listen Live

Local:

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, Washington D.C: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM

98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM Broadcast Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Radio La Mera Mera 1050 AM and WTTZ 93.5 FM Flagship Station

Radio La Mera Mera 1050 AM and WTTZ 93.5 FM Flagship Station California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Ravens vs 49ers rosters & injury reports

Baltimore Ravens team news

Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) and Arthur Maulet (knee) have been ruled out of the Ravens' game against the 49ers. The Ravens will have Marcus Williams available to play against San Francisco after picking up a groin issue during the first half of Baltimore's win over Jacksonville.

The veteran safety did participate in all three of Baltimore's practice sessions this week and was not given a game status classification for Monday's game. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Zay Flowers were all able to practice fully.

Players Offense Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher, Patrick Mekari, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Malik Cunningham, Patrick Ricard, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III Defense Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Trenton Simpson, Kyle Van Noy, Malik Harrison, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Daryl Worley, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey, Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet Special Teams Jordan Stout, Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers

San Francisco 49ers team news

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee) has been ruled out for Monday, while Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring), an integral piece of the 49ers' defense, remains questionable, but looks like a go for Christmas night.

Players Offense Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen Defense Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum Special Teams Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper

Ravens vs 49ers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 12/1/19 Ravens 20-17 49ers 10/19/15 49ers 25-20 Ravens 8/8/14 Ravens 23-3 49ers 2/4/13 49ers 31-34 Ravens 11/25/11 Ravens 16-6 49ers

More NFL News