How to watch today's Ravens vs Steelers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Ravens against the Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) and the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) meet in an AFC East showdown at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon in NFL Week 18 action, with major postseason implications on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Ravens vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 30, 2023 Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. CT/ 1:30 p.m. PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Ravens vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

The Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 NFL game will air on ABC and ESPN nationwide. It will also air locally in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the Ravens vs. Steelers game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets.

There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network : ABC / ESPN

: ABC / ESPN Time: Coverage starts at 4:30 pm ET, with kickoff at 3 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

How to listen to Ravens vs Steelers on radio

Listen live as the Ravens take on the Steelers in Baltimore in Week 18.

Listen Live

Local

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, Washington D.C: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM

98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM Broadcast Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app

TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app Broadcast Crew: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)

Ravens and Steelers rosters & injury reports

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens have clinched the top spot in the AFC and will not be required to participate in Wild Card weekend. Because their seeding is assured, the Ravens are resting several of their players against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 to avoid injury ahead of the postseason.

Lamar Jackson, the MVP favourite, is confirmed to be rested on Saturday. The same goes for WR Odell Beckham Jr., who will also be on the sidelines for Week 18.

Starting RG Kevin Zeitler is listed as knee/quad/coaches decision. Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey is out with a calf injury, while LB Malik Harrison will miss out through a groin issue and DB Daryl Worley has a shoulder/ankle injury and will not play.

Players Offense Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher, Patrick Mekari, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Malik Cunningham, Patrick Ricard, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III Defense Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Trenton Simpson, Kyle Van Noy, Malik Harrison, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Daryl Worley, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey, Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet Special Teams Jordan Stout, Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced three players as questionable on their injury report for their make-or-break tie on Saturday. These are DB Trenton Thompson, S Minkah Fitzpatrick and OL Elandon Roberts.

On the flip side, the Steelers' franchise QB Kenny Pickett is expected to make his long-awaited return from an ankle injury against the Ravens.

Players Offense Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin Defense Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan Special Teams Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III

Ravens vs Steelers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/8/23 Steelers 17-10 Ravens 1/2/23 Ravens 13-16 Steelers 12/11/23 Steelers 14-16 Ravens 1/9/22 Ravens 13-16 Steelers 12/6/21 Steelers 20-19 Ravens

More NFL News