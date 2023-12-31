How to watch today's Ravens vs Dolphins NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (12-3) will square off at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a Week 17 showdown between the top two teams in the AFC playoff picture.

The Dolphins were dealt a disappointing home loss by the Titans earlier this month and have responded by defeating the New York Jets by a dominating 30-0 score and rallied from behind to beat the Dallas Cowboys 22-20 score last week.

On the other hand, the Ravens are one of the hottest sides in the NFL. The hosts' have won five consecutive games and led the AFC. They are on the verge of winning the division, standing two games ahead of the Browns in the AFC East.

The game's results could have implications in their bid to reach the Super Bowl, with the winner likely finishing the season as the AFC's number one seed, giving them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. However, the loser of this game might not end up even winning their respective division. So, a lot is riding on this game for both teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Ravens vs Dolphins: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Ravens vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

The Ravens vs Dolphins game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Ravens vs Dolphins game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

How to listen to Dolphins vs Ravens on radio

Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 17.

National Radio: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (color analyst)

Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, Washington D.C: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM

98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM Broadcast Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app

TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Dolphins vs Ravens rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

WR Jaylen Waddle will be definitely out of contention for Sunday afternoon's clash, there is a strong possibility that G Robert Hunt (hamstring) will miss a fourth consecutive game after being listed as doubtful, while CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is a fresh name on the injury report with a questionable designation.

The rest of the final injury report includes six players listed as questionable, including OL Lester Cotton (hip), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), and RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle).

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens ruled out CB Jalyn Armour-Davis for Sunday's clash because of a concussion, though their list of questionable players features only five names. The biggest names on the doubtful list are star S Kyle Hamilton, who did not practice on Friday because of a knee injury, and WR Zay Flowers (calf), who was limited after not practicing the previous two days.

Also listed as questionable were LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), the latter of whom was a full participant on Friday.

Players Offense Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher, Patrick Mekari, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Malik Cunningham, Patrick Ricard, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III Defense Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Trenton Simpson, Kyle Van Noy, Malik Harrison, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Daryl Worley, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey, Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet Special Teams Jordan Stout, Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers

Dolphins vs Ravens head-to-head record

Date Match Score 9/18/22 Ravens 38-42 Dolphins 12/11/21 Dolphins 22-10 Ravens 9/8/19 Dolphins 10-59 Ravens 8/26/18 Dolphins 10-27 Ravens 10/27/17 Ravens 40-0 Dolphins

