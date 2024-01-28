How to watch today's Ravens vs Chiefs AFC championship game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas City take on Baltimore in the NFL's AFC Championship Game, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The 2024 NFL Conference championship weekend has finally arrived. The AFC Championship Game will pit the Baltimore Ravens (14-4) against the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs (13-6) in the first of two Sunday games. Whoever wins this game will find their way to Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City come into this tie after a dramatic 27-24 win at Buffalo Bills on January 21. The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco bagged the game-winning touchdown on a four-yard rush with 14:20 left in the fourth quarter. Tight end Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes in the victory.

Baltimore, meanwhile, enter the contest following a comfortable 34-10 win versus the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud in the divisional round. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is well on course to securing the season's Most Valuable Player award, ran for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns on the night. He finished with 100 rushing yards and 152 passing yards and will take some stopping here.

On paper, this game appears to be phenomenal and star-studded. With Patrick Mahomes playing in his sixth straight AFC Championship game as a starter, and Lamar his first, it will pit two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL against each other, along with two defenses that have proven outstanding all year long.

Needless to say, there is a lot of celebrity interest surrounding the AFC Championship game. Pop music star Taylor Swift, who has attended over a dozen games this year, is once again expected to make a visit to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in action, while several other stars could be in attendance, so keep an eye out.

Ravens vs Texans: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kickoff time 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT/ 12 p.m. PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

The Ravens vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. If you don't have access to cable TV, Paramount+ is the official streaming home of the AFC Championship Game. It has a seven-day free trial, so you can try out the service before you commit, and use it to watch Kansas City vs. Baltimore online for free.

Afterwards, you can either cancel the streaming service altogether or you can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS

: CBS Time: Kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline), Evan Washburn (sideline), Jay Feely (sideline)

How to listen to Ravens vs Chiefs on radio

Listen live as the Ravens take on the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Devin McCourty (analyst), Ross Tucker (sideline)

Local

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, Washington D.C: 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM

98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, ESPN 630 AM Broadcast Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app

TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app Broadcast Crew: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Ravens and Chiefs rosters & injury reports

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Baltimore Ravens are the odds-on favourites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship game, and they are also the healthier. And things appear to be getting even better for Baltimore.

All-Pro TE Mark Andrews (IR/ankle) is without a status after being activated from IR in time for the game. CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) and CB Rock Ya-Sin are questionable, but Humphrey was a full participant at practice ahead of the game, and he is expected to play against the Chiefs.

Players Offense Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher, Patrick Mekari, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Malik Cunningham, Patrick Ricard, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III Defense Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Trenton Simpson, Kyle Van Noy, Malik Harrison, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Daryl Worley, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey, Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet Special Teams Jordan Stout, Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs are pretty banged up heading into the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens, and have officially ruled out four players for the AFC Championship game: WR Skyy Moore (IR/knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep), OL Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad), and LG Joe Thuney (pectoral). OL Nick Allegretti is slated to start in place of Thuney.

S Mike Edwards (concussion), LB Willie Gay Jr. (neck), RB Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), and WR Kadarius Toney (hip) have all been listed as questionable for the game. Edwards had full practice on Friday, Pacheo and Toney were limited, while Gay didn't practice.

Pacheco stated confidently this week that he will be playing on Sunday. That's vital with KC RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) on IR.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Ravens vs Chiefs head-to-head record

Date Match 09/20/21 Ravens 36-35 Chiefs 09/29/20 Ravens 34-20 Chiefs 09/22/19 Chiefs 33-28 Ravens 12/09/18 Chiefs 27-24 Ravens (AET) 12/20/15 Ravens 34-14 Chiefs

