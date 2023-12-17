How to watch today's Cardinals vs 49ers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) will meet for the second and final time of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon in NFL Week 15 action. The 49ers took home a 35-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium.
The Cardinals are coming off a Week 14 bye week following their third win of the season, while the 49ers have won their last five games ahead of their trip to the State Farm Stadium. The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win over Arizona. They are the only NFL team to already have clinched a spot in the postseason.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Cardinals vs 49ers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 17, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 9.m. PT
|Venue
|State Farm Stadium
|Location
|Glendale, Arizona, USA
How to watch Cardinals vs 49ers on TV & stream live online
The Cardinals vs 49ers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Cardinals vs 49ers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline)
How to listen to Cardinals vs 49ers on radio
Listen live as the Cardinals take on the 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Week 15.
Listen Live
- National: ESPN Radio
Broadcast Crew: Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Kelly Stouffer (analyst)
- Local:
- Arizona, Oklahoma: Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
- California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)
- Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)
- Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)
Cardinals and 49ers rosters & injury reports
Arizona Cardinals team news
The Arizona Cardinals are hopeful to have a complete set of wide receivers for Sunday’s home clash against the San Francisco 49ers.
Wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (neck) were listed as questionable for the weekend. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who missed the last two games, was also limited with a groin issue earlier in the week but doesn’t carry a designation heading into Sunday. Quarterback Kyler Murray showed up on the report with a thumb injury, but that did not limit his participation all week.
|Players
|Offense
|Marquise Brown, D.J. Humphries, Carter O'Donnell, Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Keith Ismael, Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins, Blake Whiteheart, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune, James Conner, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram
|Defense
|Kevin Strong, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, Roy Lopez, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Ezekiel Turner, Owen Pappoe, Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Marco Wilson, Starling Thomas V, Jalen Thompson, Andre Chachere, Budda Baker, Joey Blount
|Special Teams
|Matt Prater, Blake Gillikin, Aaron Brewer, Blake Gillikin, Greg Dortch
San Francisco 49ers team news
The 49ers are not coming off a bye week, having defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 last Sunday. Starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead was not active for the victory, and he won’t play any part on Sunday due to a foot/knee injury designation.
Otherwise, Trent Williams was the only 49er to be out due to rest this week, and he returned to practice on Thursday. The same goes for Ambry Thomas, who was out on Wednesday due to unknown issue. Aaron Banks was added with a hip injury, while Elijah Mitchell went from limited to DNP due to his knee problem.
|Players
|Offense
|Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen
|Defense
|Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum
|Special Teams
|Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper
Cardinals vs 49ers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/2/23
|49ers 35-16 Cardinals
|1/9/23
|49ers 38-13 Cardinals
|11/22/22
|Cardinals 10-38 49ers
|11/8/21
|49ers 17-31 Cardinals
|12/27/20
|Cardinals 17-10 49ers