How to watch today's Cardinals vs 49ers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Cardinals against the 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) will meet for the second and final time of the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon in NFL Week 15 action. The 49ers took home a 35-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

The Cardinals are coming off a Week 14 bye week following their third win of the season, while the 49ers have won their last five games ahead of their trip to the State Farm Stadium. The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win over Arizona. They are the only NFL team to already have clinched a spot in the postseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Cardinals vs 49ers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 9.m. PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona, USA

How to watch Cardinals vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

The Cardinals vs 49ers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Cardinals vs 49ers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline)

How to listen to Cardinals vs 49ers on radio

Listen live as the Cardinals take on the 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Week 15.

Listen Live

National: ESPN Radio

Broadcast Crew: Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Kelly Stouffer (analyst)

Local:

Arizona, Oklahoma: Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Cardinals and 49ers rosters & injury reports

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Arizona Cardinals are hopeful to have a complete set of wide receivers for Sunday’s home clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (neck) were listed as questionable for the weekend. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who missed the last two games, was also limited with a groin issue earlier in the week but doesn’t carry a designation heading into Sunday. Quarterback Kyler Murray showed up on the report with a thumb injury, but that did not limit his participation all week.