World Cup - Final New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Argentina will kick-off at Jul 19, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Spain vs Argentina will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Streaming options are available through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Spain and Argentina meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the 2026 World Cup final. Two of the sport's great international sides, both unbeaten throughout this tournament, will compete for the sport's ultimate prize on Sunday.

For Spain, this is a chance to add a fourth World Cup title to their collection. Luis de la Fuente's side have been relentless, winning all five of their knockout matches without conceding in open play, and the emergence of Lamine Yamal as a generational talent has given La Roja a cutting edge that few teams in the world could live with.

Yamal's story heading into this match is impossible to ignore. A photograph of a 20-year-old Lionel Messi bathing Yamal as an infant has become one of the defining images of this tournament cycle. Now, on Sunday, the teenager faces the man himself in the biggest match of his young career.

Argentina arrive as reigning world champions and in the form of a team that believes it cannot be stopped. Lionel Scaloni's side came from behind to beat England 2-1 in the semi-final, with Messi's response to Jude Bellingham's verbal provocation mid-game becoming an instant piece of World Cup lore. The belief running through this squad is total.

Messi, now 39, is preparing for what could be the final match of his international career. Scaloni has spoken openly about his greatness, and the Argentine public has followed this team across the United States in extraordinary numbers. In Atlanta, Argentina supporters outnumbered England fans two to one. In New Jersey, the atmosphere will be even more charged.

Even Argentine president Javier Milei will not be in attendance, citing deep-rooted football superstition after watching each of the team's previous seven victories from home. His absence only adds to the sense that this is a match unlike any other.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Argentina live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Spain vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Spain, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of the final. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Lionel Scaloni is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Argentina. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged in the available data. Further team news will be published as it emerges.

Form

Spain arrive in the final with a perfect record at this World Cup, winning all five of their most recent matches. Their run includes a 2-0 win over France on July 14, a 2-1 victory against Belgium, and a 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals. Earlier in the knockout rounds, they beat Austria 3-0 and edged Uruguay 1-0. Across those five games, Spain have scored seven goals and conceded just two.

Argentina are equally unblemished, winning all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over England in the semi-final on July 15. They also beat Switzerland 3-1, edged Egypt 3-2, defeated Cabo Verde 3-2, and opened their knockout campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan. Argentina have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded eight, reflecting a more open style than Spain but with an equally clinical edge.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Spain and Argentina was a friendly on March 27, 2018, which Spain won 6-1. Before that, Argentina beat Spain 4-1 in a 2010 friendly, while Spain claimed 2-1 victories in friendlies played in November 2009 and October 2006. Across the four matches in the dataset, Spain have won three and Argentina one. Sunday will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H during the tournament, while Argentina won Group J.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: