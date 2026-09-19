LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sevilla vs Barcelona in the United States are listed below.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to face Sevilla in LaLiga, arriving as the division's table-toppers and in the kind of form that makes them difficult to bet against.

Hansi Flick's side demolished Racing Santander 7-2 in their most recent outing, a result that underlined their attacking intent and kept them clear at the summit. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions tells its own story.

There is, however, a selection headache in goal. Joan Garcia picked up right knee discomfort during that Racing win, forcing Flick to choose between Wojciech Szczesny and Dominik Livakovic — with the latter potentially making his debut for the club.

Sevilla sit fifth in the table and arrive off back-to-back LaLiga wins, including a 1-0 victory over Valencia last week. Luis Garcia's side will be buoyed by home advantage, though they were beaten 5-2 by this same Barcelona outfit earlier in the calendar year.

The visitors also carry a subplot worth watching: Lamine Yamal, who has spoken publicly about his experiences with racism and his determination not to let it affect his game, is expected to start on the right flank and will be one of the most dangerous players on the pitch.

With Barcelona chasing another dominant LaLiga performance and Sevilla looking to make a statement at home, this fixture carries genuine weight in the early-season picture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla head into the match without Ruben Vargas, Lucas Stassin, and Arouna Sangante through injury, with no suspensions reported. Coach Luis Garcia is expected to name a side featuring Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with Felix Correia and Robbie Ure leading the attack.

Barcelona have injury concerns of their own, with Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong both sidelined. The goalkeeper situation adds further uncertainty: Joan Garcia's right knee discomfort means Flick must choose between Wojciech Szczesny and Dominik Livakovic, who could make his first appearance for the club. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha are all expected to feature in the projected XI.

Form

Sevilla have won three of their last five LaLiga matches, drawing one and losing one, for a record of W3-D1-L1. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Deportivo de A Coruña on September 16, and they also beat Valencia 1-0 the week prior. Their only defeat in this run came against Atletico Madrid, a 3-1 loss at the end of August. Across the five matches, they scored five goals and conceded six.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring an extraordinary 21 goals and conceding just ten. Their most recent result was that 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander, and they also beat Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League. A 5-0 win over Valencia and a 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano further illustrate the consistency of their attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 15, 2026, when Barcelona hosted Sevilla and won 5-2 in LaLiga. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times to Sevilla's one, with the hosts' sole victory coming in October 2025 — a 4-1 win at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Barcelona have scored 17 goals across those five meetings, with Sevilla netting nine.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Barcelona sit first while Sevilla are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: