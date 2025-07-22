The Milwaukee Brewers (59-40) head to the Pacific Northwest to kick off a three-game showdown with the Seattle Mariners (53-46) on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
Milwaukee enters the series riding a wave of momentum, having just wrapped up a dominant three-game sweep over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brew Crew extended their winning streak to 10 games with Sunday’s comeback victory, turning a 3-0 deficit into a well-earned win thanks to clutch hitting and capitalizing on the Dodgers’ defensive miscues. The Brewers outhit L.A. 11-6 and looked every bit the part of a team hitting its stride at the perfect time.
Seattle, meanwhile, closed out the first half of the season with a statement sweep on the road over the MLB-best Detroit Tigers. The Mariners opened the second half with a tough series against the Astros, taking two of three before falling hard in an 11-3 loss on Sunday that snapped a five-game winning streak.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
|Venue
|T-Mobile Park
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players
Seattle Mariners team news
Seattle counters with 28-year-old Logan Gilbert, a steady presence on the hill this year. The righty brings a 2-3 record into the contest, along with a solid 3.39 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 12 starts (61 innings). In his most recent outing on July 13, Gilbert allowed two unearned runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Detroit.
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Tuesday night’s pitching matchup features two intriguing arms. Milwaukee will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who’s quickly making a name for himself. The 23-year-old owns a 4-1 record with a sparkling 2.81 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP across five starts. He’s coming off an impressive six-inning, one-run outing in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers on July 8.
Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info and probable pitchers
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|3:40 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Mariners)
|Luis Castillo
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Quinn Priester
|TV Channel
|FDSOH, SportsNet PT
|Livestream
|Fubo
Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|24.03.25
|ST
|Seattle Mariners
|Milwaukee Brewers
|10 - 6
|19.03.25
|ST
|Seattle Mariners
|Milwaukee Brewers
|9 - 3
|11.03.25
|ST
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Seattle Mariners
|7 - 5
|25.02.25
|ST
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Seattle Mariners
|8 - 12
|07.04.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Seattle Mariners
|12 - 4