How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers (59-40) head to the Pacific Northwest to kick off a three-game showdown with the Seattle Mariners (53-46) on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

Milwaukee enters the series riding a wave of momentum, having just wrapped up a dominant three-game sweep over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brew Crew extended their winning streak to 10 games with Sunday’s comeback victory, turning a 3-0 deficit into a well-earned win thanks to clutch hitting and capitalizing on the Dodgers’ defensive miscues. The Brewers outhit L.A. 11-6 and looked every bit the part of a team hitting its stride at the perfect time.

Seattle, meanwhile, closed out the first half of the season with a statement sweep on the road over the MLB-best Detroit Tigers. The Mariners opened the second half with a tough series against the Astros, taking two of three before falling hard in an 11-3 loss on Sunday that snapped a five-game winning streak.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Tuesday, July 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle counters with 28-year-old Logan Gilbert, a steady presence on the hill this year. The righty brings a 2-3 record into the contest, along with a solid 3.39 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 12 starts (61 innings). In his most recent outing on July 13, Gilbert allowed two unearned runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Detroit.

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Tuesday night’s pitching matchup features two intriguing arms. Milwaukee will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who’s quickly making a name for himself. The 23-year-old owns a 4-1 record with a sparkling 2.81 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP across five starts. He’s coming off an impressive six-inning, one-run outing in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers on July 8.

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info and probable pitchers

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Luis Castillo Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Quinn Priester TV Channel FDSOH, SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

