How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers (59-40) head to the Pacific Northwest to kick off a three-game showdown with the Seattle Mariners (53-46) on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

Milwaukee enters the series riding a wave of momentum, having just wrapped up a dominant three-game sweep over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brew Crew extended their winning streak to 10 games with Sunday’s comeback victory, turning a 3-0 deficit into a well-earned win thanks to clutch hitting and capitalizing on the Dodgers’ defensive miscues. The Brewers outhit L.A. 11-6 and looked every bit the part of a team hitting its stride at the perfect time.

Seattle, meanwhile, closed out the first half of the season with a statement sweep on the road over the MLB-best Detroit Tigers. The Mariners opened the second half with a tough series against the Astros, taking two of three before falling hard in an 11-3 loss on Sunday that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

DateTuesday, July 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
VenueT-Mobile Park
LocationSeattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle counters with 28-year-old Logan Gilbert, a steady presence on the hill this year. The righty brings a 2-3 record into the contest, along with a solid 3.39 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 12 starts (61 innings). In his most recent outing on July 13, Gilbert allowed two unearned runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Detroit.

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Tuesday night’s pitching matchup features two intriguing arms. Milwaukee will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who’s quickly making a name for himself. The 23-year-old owns a 4-1 record with a sparkling 2.81 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP across five starts. He’s coming off an impressive six-inning, one-run outing in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers on July 8.

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info and probable pitchers

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time3:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Mariners)Luis Castillo
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Quinn Priester
TV ChannelFDSOH, SportsNet PT
LivestreamFubo

Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
24.03.25STSeattle MarinersMilwaukee Brewers10 - 6
19.03.25STSeattle MarinersMilwaukee Brewers9 - 3
11.03.25STMilwaukee BrewersSeattle Mariners7 - 5
25.02.25STMilwaukee BrewersSeattle Mariners8 - 12
07.04.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersSeattle Mariners12 - 4
