Serie A - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and Torino will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Sassuolo vs Torino is available to watch live via several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

Sassuolo host Torino at the Stadio Mapei in Reggio Emilia in Serie A, with both clubs looking to recover from opening-weekend defeats.

Alberto Aquilani's side fell 2-1 to Atalanta on matchday one, a result that flattered neither team but left Sassuolo with nothing to show after a competitive display in Bergamo. The Neroverdi are also navigating a busy transfer window, with Andrea Pinamonti having departed for Lazio and Sebastiano Esposito arriving to bolster the attack.

Torino arrive under Ignazio Abate, the former Milan defender who faces his old club's city rivals in what is shaping up to be a tricky early run of fixtures. His side lost 2-1 at home to Milan on the opening weekend, with Adrien Rabiot coming off the bench to turn the game in the visitors' favour.

Abate's squad showed enough in patches against Milan to suggest they can compete, with Giovanni Simeone posing a threat and Nikola Vlasic pulling strings in midfield. The concern for Torino is converting pressure into points.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of the early Serie A table and will be eager to register their first three points of the campaign. A win here could set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sassuolo vs Torino, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Torino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo head coach Alberto Aquilani is without a significant number of players through injury. Fali Cande, Ismael Kone, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Domenico Berardi, Daniel Boloca, Edoardo Pieragnolo, and Yeferson Paz are all sidelined. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI includes Arijanet Muric in goal, with Vasilije Adzic, Darryl Bakola, and Nemanja Matic in midfield, and Kieron Bowie, Armand Lauriente, and Cristian Volpato in attack.

Torino manager Ignazio Abate is missing Franco Israel, Pietro Pellegri, and Tino Anjorin through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI features Diego Mascardi in goal, Pietro Comuzzo and Saul Coco in defence, and Giovanni Simeone leading the line alongside Nikola Vlasic.

Form

Sassuolo head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Atalanta, and they also lost 3-2 to Augsburg and 4-1 to Celta Vigo in pre-season. Their sole competitive win came in the Coppa Italia, a 3-0 victory over Cesena. Sassuolo scored six and conceded eight across those five matches.

Torino arrive in better recent shape, with four wins and one defeat from their last five. Their only loss came on matchday one of Serie A, a 2-1 home defeat to Milan. Before that, Abate's side beat Carrarese 1-0 in the Coppa Italia and recorded wins over Avellino, Vado, and Burnley in pre-season. Torino scored six and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Torino at home on May 8, 2026, in Serie A. Before that, Torino won 1-0 at the Stadio Mapei in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Torino hold three wins to Sassuolo's none, with two matches ending level.

Standings

In the early Serie A standings, Sassuolo sit 12th and Torino are one place below them in 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs Torino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: