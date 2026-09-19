Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 20 Sept 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 1:45 PM.

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Lorenzo host Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional, a fixture that carries real weight in the Clausura standings as both clubs look to sharpen their domestic focus.

Nestor Gorosito's San Lorenzo sit tenth in Clausura Group A, a position that leaves them with little margin for error if they want to stay in contention. Their recent form has been uneven, though a 1-0 win over Talleres and a draw with Independiente show they are capable of taking points from direct rivals.

Boca arrive as the side in form. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's squad have been busy across multiple competitions, but their Liga Profesional campaign has them fifth in Clausura Group A, well within reach of the positions that matter most.

Boca's recent run has been built on a productive blend of results. A 3-1 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago and a Copa Sudamericana draw with Sao Paulo confirm they are operating across fronts without losing momentum.

For San Lorenzo, this is a chance to arrest a slide before it becomes a pattern. A home fixture against a title-contending Boca side is a stern test, but Gorosito will know that results against the bigger clubs can define a season.

For TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time for San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors, read on below.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nestor Gorosito has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for San Lorenzo ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly without confirmed team news for Boca Juniors at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

San Lorenzo head into this match with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Independiente, which followed a 1-0 win over Talleres. A defeat to Instituto sits in the middle of that run, and the sequence reflects a side that has shown enough to compete but not enough to build real momentum. San Lorenzo scored three goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Boca come in with considerably more confidence, having won three of their last five across all competitions with no defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 with Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana, while a 3-1 Liga Profesional win over Central Cordoba de Santiago and a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over the same Brazilian side underline the consistency Arruabarrena's squad has found. Boca scored seven goals across those five matches, a return that speaks to their attacking output in this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional in March 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 with Boca as the home side. Before that, Boca won 3-2 and 2-1 in consecutive home fixtures against San Lorenzo in 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Boca hold the stronger record, with San Lorenzo's only win in the sequence coming on home soil in April 2023.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Boca sit fifth while San Lorenzo are tenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the campaign. In Apertura Group A, Boca are second and San Lorenzo seventh, underlining how much ground the home side need to recover if they are to challenge at the top of either table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: