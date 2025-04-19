+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logo
Stream live with a free 7 day trialStream anywhere with NordVPN
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Roma vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma vs VeronaSerie ARomaVerona

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still chasing a place in Europe next season, an in-form Roma look to extend their Serie A unbeaten run when they welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri, who came out of retirement to become the club's third permanent boss this term, has overseen a remarkable turnaround. What once looked like a campaign slipping toward the relegation scrap has been revived into a legitimate push for Champions League qualification.

Last weekend, Roma were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in the heated Derby della Capitale against Lazio. That result extends their strong run to just one defeat in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

As for Hellas Verona, their season has been defined by extremes—either picking up three points or walking away with nothing. Despite matching Torino in wins, only last-placed Monza have suffered more losses. However, they've recently found stability with three straight draws, the latest a cagey 0-0 stalemate with Patrick Vieira's defensively solid Genoa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ (sign up for a free-trial now) in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Roma vs Verona kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy on Saturday, April 19, 2025, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Verona Probable lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestVER
99
M. Svilar
23
G. Mancini
19
M. Celik
5
E. N'Dicka
7
L. Pellegrini
56
A. Saelemaekers
17
K. Kone
18
M. Soule
3
Angelino
16
L. Paredes
11
A. Dovbyk
1
L. Montipo
87
D. Ghilardi
42
D. Coppola
6
N. Valentini
12
D. Bradaric
27
P. Dawidowicz
33
O. Duda
24
A. Bernede
38
J. Tchatchoua
9
A. Sarr
35
D. Mosquera

3-5-2

VERAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ranieri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Zanetti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

Injuries are once again an obstacle for head coach Claudio Ranieri, who is without Paulo Dybala for the remainder of the season. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt after a shoulder knock in the derby, while Saud Abdulhamid and Victor Nelsson remain fitness concerns.

In Dybala's absence, Roma will lean heavily on Artem Dovbyk, the league's March Player of the Month, who is likely to be supported by young talent Matias Soule—a player with two prior goals against Verona and a strike in last week's derby.

Verona team news

Verona will also arrive short-handed, missing Casper Tengstedt, Amin Sarr, and Abdou Harroui. However, Tomas Suslov and Cheikh Niasse are expected to return. With their two top scorers sidelined, the goal-scoring burden will likely fall to Daniel Mosquera, who could partner playmaker Suslov in attack.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

VER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

VER

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement