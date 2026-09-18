Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Inter will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Roma vs Inter is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Roma host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, September 19, in the fifth round of the Serie A 2026/27 season. Both clubs arrive at this fixture level on 12 points, setting up a genuine top-of-the-table contest before the international break.

Roma have been the story of the early season. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won all four of their Serie A fixtures, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-0 win at Torino, with Donyell Malen and Niccolò Pisilli on the scoresheet.

Inter arrive in Rome having beaten Udinese 5-3 at San Siro in a chaotic midweek fixture. Marcus Thuram was central to the comeback, contributing a goal and an assist as Cristian Chivu's side continued their winning run in the league.

The numbers are stark in defence. Roma have conceded once in four Serie A games; Inter have let in six across their last five matches in all competitions. Whether that gap shows on the pitch is the central question of the afternoon.

Gasperini has downplayed Scudetto talk publicly, saying the conversation only makes sense after around 20 matches. His goalkeeper Mile Svilar has been similarly measured, warning that Roma's environment can turn quickly. But the ambition inside the club is clear.

For Inter, the match is a test of how much they have progressed since last season's title win. Chivu is without several players, and three summer signings have yet to establish themselves in the starting XI.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Roma vs Inter, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Roma vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini names a projected XI of Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Pisilli, Lulli; Soulé, Dybala; Malen. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Roma squad ahead of kick-off.

Inter will be without Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, and John Stones, all of whom are listed as injured. Chivu's projected XI reads: J. Martinez; Akanji, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto, Barella, Zielinski; Esposito, Thuram. Further updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Roma arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League on September 10. In Serie A, their three victories include a 4-0 win over Fiorentina and a 4-0 away win at Lecce. Across those five games, Roma have scored 11 goals and conceded two.

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their sole defeat was a 2-1 loss at Real Madrid in the Champions League on September 8. Their most recent result was the 5-3 win over Udinese on September 14, and they also came from 2-0 down to beat Napoli 3-2 earlier in the month. Over the five-match run, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a Serie A fixture on April 5, 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter have won three and Roma two, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Roma's five. Roma's two wins in that run both came at the Stadio Olimpico.

Standings

Roma currently sit first in Serie A, with Inter in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: