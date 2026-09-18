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Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoInter
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Watch Roma vs Inter Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Inter
Roma
Inter
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Inter will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Roma vs Inter is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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Telemundo

Telemundo

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Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

Roma host Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, September 19, in the fifth round of the Serie A 2026/27 season. Both clubs arrive at this fixture level on 12 points, setting up a genuine top-of-the-table contest before the international break.

Roma have been the story of the early season. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won all four of their Serie A fixtures, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-0 win at Torino, with Donyell Malen and Niccolò Pisilli on the scoresheet.

Inter arrive in Rome having beaten Udinese 5-3 at San Siro in a chaotic midweek fixture. Marcus Thuram was central to the comeback, contributing a goal and an assist as Cristian Chivu's side continued their winning run in the league.

The numbers are stark in defence. Roma have conceded once in four Serie A games; Inter have let in six across their last five matches in all competitions. Whether that gap shows on the pitch is the central question of the afternoon.

Gasperini has downplayed Scudetto talk publicly, saying the conversation only makes sense after around 20 matches. His goalkeeper Mile Svilar has been similarly measured, warning that Roma's environment can turn quickly. But the ambition inside the club is clear.

For Inter, the match is a test of how much they have progressed since last season's title win. Chivu is without several players, and three summer signings have yet to establish themselves in the starting XI.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Roma vs Inter, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Roma vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Inter Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
M. SvilarM. SvilarG. ManciniG. ManciniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaM. HermosoM. HermosoP. DybalaP. DybalaB. CristanteB. Cristanteteam-logoE. LulliM. KoneM. Koneteam-logoWesleyM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. MalenJ. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiB. PavardB. PavardA. BastoniA. BastoniL. HenriqueL. HenriqueC. JonesC. JonesF. DimarcoF. DimarcoN. BarellaN. BarellaP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiL. MartinezL. MartinezM. ThuramM. Thuram
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • C. Chivu

Gasperini names a projected XI of Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Pisilli, Lulli; Soulé, Dybala; Malen. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Roma squad ahead of kick-off.

Inter will be without Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, and John Stones, all of whom are listed as injured. Chivu's projected XI reads: J. Martinez; Akanji, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto, Barella, Zielinski; Esposito, Thuram. Further updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

FIO
W4-0
LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only points dropped came in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League on September 10. In Serie A, their three victories include a 4-0 win over Fiorentina and a 4-0 away win at Lecce. Across those five games, Roma have scored 11 goals and conceded two.

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their sole defeat was a 2-1 loss at Real Madrid in the Champions League on September 8. Their most recent result was the 5-3 win over Udinese on September 14, and they also came from 2-0 down to beat Napoli 3-2 earlier in the month. Over the five-match run, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawInter
1
0
4
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a Serie A fixture on April 5, 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter have won three and Roma two, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Roma's five. Roma's two wins in that run both came at the Stadio Olimpico.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
4400121+1112
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
4400136+712
W
W
W
W
3
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
4
LazioLazioLAZ
431063+310
D
W
W
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
430142+29
W
W
L
W
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
421187+17
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
4112810-24
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
410347-33
L
W
L
L
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
16
BolognaBolognaBOL
401325-31
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
4013611-51
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
4004411-70
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Roma currently sit first in Serie A, with Inter in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Inter today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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