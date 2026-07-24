Today's game between River Plate and Barracas Central will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 6:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

River Plate vs Barracas Central is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

River Plate host Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional, with Eduardo Coudet's side looking to build momentum in what has been a mixed campaign so far.

River arrive at this fixture under pressure after a 1-3 Copa Argentina defeat to Aldosivi on July 18 — a result that will have tested the patience of the club's demanding support base. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, and Coudet will be eager to return to winning ways on home soil.

Barracas Central, managed by Damian Ayude, travel to Buenos Aires having endured a difficult run across competitions. Four defeats in their last five outings tell a stark story, and a trip to face River does little to ease that burden.

Still, Barracas will draw confidence from the fact that they are not without fight. Their Copa Argentina win over Huracan in June showed they can produce results when it matters, and Ayude will ask his players to carry that spirit into this league assignment.

In the Liga Profesional standings, both sides occupy positions in Group B that leave room for improvement. River will see this as a chance to push up the table, while Barracas need points to avoid drifting further from contention.

Read on to find out where to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

River Plate are managed by Eduardo Coudet, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Barracas Central head coach Damian Ayude also has no reported absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. No probable starting lineups have been confirmed for either team. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

River Plate have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to Aldosivi in the Copa Argentina, a result that followed a 2-3 loss to Belgrano in the Liga Profesional. River's best recent showing was a 3-0 win over Blooming in the Copa Sudamericana. Across those five games, they scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Barracas Central have won one and lost four of their last five fixtures. Their sole victory came against Huracan in the Copa Argentina, but they have since suffered three consecutive defeats, including a heavy 0-3 loss to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana. Barracas scored five goals and conceded nine across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Barracas Central hosted River Plate in the Liga Profesional and lost 0-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, River Plate have won four and Barracas Central none, with one result not applicable as a River win. River have scored 14 goals to Barracas's two in those encounters, including a 5-1 victory in August 2023 and back-to-back 3-0 wins in late 2024 and May 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, both River Plate and Barracas Central are currently level in fourth position. In the Apertura Group B, River sit second while Barracas Central are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: