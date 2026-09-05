Serie A - Game Week 26 6 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Remo and Flamengo will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Remo vs Flamengo are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Remo host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that could hardly pit two clubs in more contrasting circumstances. The Parazão side sit 19th in the table, deep in relegation trouble, while Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo arrive as one of the division's most in-form teams.

Flamengo come into this match with genuine momentum. Back-to-back Serie A wins over Mirassol and Botafogo RJ — the latter a 3-0 result on August 30 — have reinforced their position as title contenders, and Jardim's squad has been carrying a Copa Libertadores campaign with equal conviction.

There was a minor disruption off the pitch this week. Winger Gonzalo Plata is returning to the club after his proposed transfer to Dynamo Moscow collapsed following a failed medical examination, a development that adds a layer of squad uncertainty heading into this fixture.

Remo, managed by Leo Conde, have been in poor form. Three defeats from their last five matches, including a 2-3 loss to Coritiba on August 31, underline how difficult their season has become. They have scored just seven goals and conceded eight across that run.

The gap in quality between these sides is reflected in their only recent meeting. Flamengo won 3-0 when the clubs last faced each other in Serie A in March 2026, and Remo will need a performance well above their recent level to trouble Jardim's side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Remo vs Flamengo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Remo vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Remo head coach Leo Conde has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Further squad news will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo manager Leonardo Jardim is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and updates will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Remo have taken one draw and suffered three defeats across their last five competitive matches, with one additional draw rounding out a difficult run. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Serie A loss to Coritiba on August 31, and they also lost 2-1 to Fluminense on August 22. A draw against Internacional and another against Atletico MG show they can compete, but a Cup defeat to Santos on August 5 confirmed the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Remo have conceded in every match across this run.

Flamengo have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Mirassol on September 2, and before that they beat Botafogo RJ 3-0 in the league on August 30. A 2-1 defeat to Cruzeiro in Serie A on August 22 is the only blemish in an otherwise strong run that also includes a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Cruzeiro and a 1-5 Serie A victory over Mirassol. Flamengo scored ten goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 19, 2026, when Flamengo won 3-0 at home against Remo in Serie A. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset dates back to April 2009, when Flamengo won 2-0 away at Remo in a Cup fixture. Across both listed meetings, Flamengo have won on each occasion, scoring five goals and conceding none.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Remo sit 19th while Flamengo are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: