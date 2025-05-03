How to watch today's Real Valladolid vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, Spanish commentary and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a classic case of top versus bottom on Saturday night as La Liga's title frontrunners, Barcelona, make the trip to face rock-bottom Real Valladolid, whose relegation to the Segunda Division for 2025-26 has already been confirmed.

Hansi Flick's side are perched four points above Real Madrid in the race for the title, while Valladolid's nightmare season has seen them collect a mere 16 points from 33 outings. Their most recent showing was a 5-1 hammering away to Real Betis, which underlined just how far they've fallen.

In contrast, Barca come into this one fresh off a chaotic but entertaining 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Jose Zorrilla

La Liga match between Real Valladolid and Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Valladolid team news

For the hosts, the problems continue to mount. Karl Hein and Henrique Silva are again unavailable, and doubts remain over Javi Sanchez and Kenedy, with the former having limped off early in that Betis drubbing. Joseph Aidoo could step in if needed, while Darwin Machis and Mamadou Sylla may also be drafted into the XI.

Amid the gloom, one bright spark for Valladolid has been Raul Moro, who's chipped in with five goals and four assists across 29 appearances. The winger is expected to keep his place and try to trouble a much-changed Barca defence.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to rotate heavily after their European exploits. Jules Kounde picked up a hamstring injury in the Inter clash and won’t feature, while Marc Casado and Marc Bernal remain sidelined with long-term knee problems. On the positive side, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is fit again and likely to reclaim the gloves, having recently returned from his own knee issue.

There's also a slim chance that Alejandro Balde could see some minutes ahead of the Champions League return leg, while Robert Lewandowski is expected to be rested. The likes of Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, and Ansu Fati are all pushing to start in what could be a heavily rotated side as Barca look to keep their title push ticking along.

