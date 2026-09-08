Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Inter will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX.

Real Madrid host Inter Milan at the Estadio Bernabeu in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides arrive in Madrid sitting first in their respective domestic standings, setting up a fixture that carries genuine weight from the first whistle.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid head into the game with a point to prove after a 1-0 home defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga last weekend. That result ended a run of three straight wins and raised questions about defensive solidity, with a congested injury and suspension list adding to the pressure on the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho has also been vocal about officiating decisions in recent days, publicly questioning VAR's handling of incidents involving Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The French captain, for his part, arrives in fine form after winning the World Cup Golden Shoe this summer and has made no secret of his Ballon d'Or ambitions.

Inter come to Madrid in formidable shape. Cristian Chivu's side have won all three Serie A games to open the season, including a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli on matchday three in which Lautaro Martinez scored a stoppage-time winner at San Siro. That result ended a five-match winless run against Napoli and underlined the character within this squad.

Young striker Pio Esposito, who was part of the double-winning squad last season, signed a contract extension until 2032 just days before this fixture and credited Chivu directly for his development. The 2005-born forward's inclusion in the projected XI adds further evidence that Inter are building something with long-term intent.

For broadcasters and streaming options in your region, the details are listed below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho is without a significant number of first-team players for the visit of Inter. Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Endrick, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all listed as injured. Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga, and Bernardo Silva are suspended and unavailable. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Antonio Ruediger in defence, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella as wing-backs, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in midfield, Brahim Diaz behind Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Cristian Chivu names a near-full squad, with Djed Spence the only injury concern. Inter's projected XI features Josep Martinez in goal, a back three of Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck, a midfield of Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Andy Diouf, and Nicolo Barella, with Federico Dimarco providing width, and Francesco Pio Esposito partnering Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in LaLiga on September 4. Their strongest recent showing was a 4-0 win over Malaga, and they also recorded a 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad. Across the five games, Madrid scored 12 goals and conceded three, though the Betis defeat broke a run of three clean-sheet-free wins.

Inter have won all five of their last five matches without dropping a point. Their most recent result was the 3-2 victory over Napoli, and they also beat Monza 4-1 and Cagliari 1-0 in Serie A. Across those five games, Inter scored nine goals and conceded just two, with four consecutive wins in competitive fixtures heading into this Champions League opener.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on December 7, 2021, when Real Madrid beat Inter 2-0 in the Champions League group stage at the Bernabeu. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Real Madrid have won four and Inter none, with Madrid scoring 11 goals to Inter's two. The only competitive match Inter failed to lose by more than one goal in this run was a 3-2 defeat at the Bernabeu in November 2020.

Standings

Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan enter this Champions League fixture level on points, with each club sitting first in the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: