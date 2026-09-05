LaLiga - Game Week 4 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Butarque

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Racing Santander will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rayo Vallecano host Racing Santander at Estadio Butarque in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides with contrasting early-season fortunes against each other.

Rayo arrive into this game bruised. A 5-2 thrashing at Barcelona last weekend was a sobering reminder of where Benat San Jose's side stand in the current LaLiga pecking order, and they sit 18th in the table with pressure already building in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The injury list at Vallecas is not helping matters. Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla remains sidelined, which prompted the club to bring in Emil Audero on a deadline-day loan from Como. The Indonesian international arrives with Serie A experience and will be expected to start between the posts immediately.

Racing Santander come into this fixture sitting 10th, which flatters them slightly given their inconsistent form. Jose Lopez's side have won one and lost two of their three LaLiga matches so far, and their defensive record has been a concern throughout.

The visitors did add fresh attacking quality before the transfer window closed. Pablo Garcia, the 20-year-old who had been linked with a move to Arsenal, completed a permanent switch from Real Betis on deadline day. The young attacker did not make Racing's projected XI for this fixture, but his arrival signals ambition from a newly promoted club looking to establish itself.

With Rayo searching for their first win of the season and Racing looking to climb further up the table, both sides have clear motivation at Estadio Butarque.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano head coach Benat San Jose is without several key players. Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Marash Kumbulla are all listed as injured. The projected XI sees Dani Cardenas start in goal, with a back line of Pelayo Fernandez, Florian Lejeune, Ivan Balliu, and Pathe Ciss ahead of him. Sergio Camello leads the attack.

Racing Santander have their own absentees, with Pedro Felipe, Andres Martin, and Pablo Ramon all ruled out through injury. Jose Lopez has no suspensions to contend with, and his projected starting lineup is led by goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, with Sergio Canales operating in an advanced midfield role. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga on August 31. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves and lost 2-1 to Sevilla on the opening day of the season. Rayo's only competitive win in this run came as a 3-2 friendly victory away at Sporting Charleroi. Across the five matches, they conceded 12 goals.

Racing Santander have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent LaLiga result was a 3-2 win over Elche on August 28. They drew 2-2 with Villarreal the week before, though a 1-0 defeat to Getafe on August 23 showed their vulnerability. Racing have scored and conceded in all three of their LaLiga fixtures this season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Segunda Division on July 20, 2020, when Rayo Vallecano won 2-1 away at Racing Santander. Before that, Rayo won 2-0 at home in September 2019 in the same division. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Rayo hold the stronger record, winning three of the five meetings, with Racing winning one and one match yet to produce a clear pattern across the remaining game.

Standings

In LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano currently sit 18th while Racing Santander are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: