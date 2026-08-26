Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 26 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Deepdale

Today's game between Preston North End and Everton will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Preston North End vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Preston North End host Everton at Deepdale in the Carabao Cup, with Paul Heckingbottom's Championship side facing a Premier League opponent in what shapes up as a difficult assignment for the home team.

Preston arrive at this fixture in poor form. They have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, suffering back-to-back Championship defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and their early-season performances have raised questions about their capacity to compete against top-flight opposition.

Everton, meanwhile, travel to Lancashire off the back of a strong start to their Premier League campaign. David Moyes's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their league opener at Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Toffees will be looking to carry that confidence into this cup tie.

Moyes has been characteristically direct about his priorities. The Everton manager made clear in his pre-match press conference that Premier League survival remains the club's primary objective this season, though that stance has not dulled his competitive edge heading into the tie.

Jordan Pickford has drawn praise from Moyes in the build-up to the new campaign. The England goalkeeper has looked sharp in training and produced an impressive performance in Everton's opening Premier League fixture, giving the visitors a reliable foundation at the back.

For Preston, the Carabao Cup represents a chance to build momentum after a difficult start in the league. Heckingbottom's side did show resilience in the previous round, beating Huddersfield Town on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and Deepdale will provide a partisan atmosphere to draw on.

For full details on how to watch this Carabao Cup fixture live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Preston North End vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Preston head coach Paul Heckingbottom has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Everton manager David Moyes has similarly not confirmed his team selection for this cup tie, with no reported injuries or suspensions listed in the available data. Further squad news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Preston have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, recording a 1W-0D-4L record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 Championship defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 22, following a 2-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers on August 15. Their only win came against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup, where they advanced after a 1-1 draw. Preston also lost to Stockport County and Bradford City in pre-season friendlies, conceding a combined 11 goals across their last five matches.

Everton head into this fixture with a 3W-1D-1L record across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on August 22. They also drew 1-1 with Lille and beat Newcastle United 3-1 and Hamburger SV 2-1 in pre-season, though they suffered a 3-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart. The Toffees scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on August 3, 2024, when Everton won 3-0 at Deepdale. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Everton have won four times to Preston's zero, with the sides yet to share a draw in this dataset. The only competitive fixture in the last five meetings was a Carabao Cup tie on October 27, 2004, when Everton won 2-0 at home.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Preston North End vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: