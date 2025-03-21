How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Angel City FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City FC is set to hit the road for the first time this NWSL season, heading north to take on Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on Friday night.

The Los Angeles-based side opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against San Diego Wave FC last Sunday. Alyssa Thompson found the back of the net in the 54th minute to bring Angel City level after Gia Corley gave the visitors an early fifth-minute lead.

Portland, meanwhile, endured a tough start, suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Kansas City Current. Olivia Moultrie provided the Thorns' lone goal early in the second half, but the damage had already been done, with the Current netting three times before the break.

These two sides last met in the final match of the 2024 NWSL regular season, where Portland eked out a 1-0 victory at home. Overall, Angel City has struggled against the Thorns, holding a 1-2-3 (W-L-D) record in their head-to-head encounters.

With only one match played so far in 2025, Angel City sits in seventh place, while Portland finds itself down in 13th.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Angel City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Amazon Prime Video.

Portland Thorns vs Angel City FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between the Thorns and Angel City will be played at Providence Park in Portland, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, March 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

The Thorns finished sixth in 2024, marking just the second time in club history they've placed outside the top three.

Determined to bounce back in 2025, Portland made several significant moves in the offseason. The biggest shakeup came with the retirement of club legend Christine Sinclair, who had been a Thorns fixture since the league’s inception in 2013. The all-time leading international goal scorer also departs as Portland’s all-time leader in goals, starts, and appearances.

The backline also saw a major overhaul, with Becky Sauerbrunn retiring, and the club parting ways with longtime defenders Meghan Klingenberg and Kelli Hubly. Forward Izzy D’Aquila and goalkeeper Shelby Hogan also departed as the club reshaped its roster.

To bolster the defense, Head Coach Rob Gale brought in experienced reinforcements, including Sam Hiatt—who previously played for Seattle Reign before spending last season with Gotham—Brazilian international Daiane, and Australian fullback Kaitlyn Torpey, who last suited up for San Diego Wave.

Offensively, Portland landed Deyna Castellanos in a trade with Bay FC, hoping the Venezuelan playmaker can provide creativity and firepower following Morgan Weaver's season-ending injury.

Angel City FC team news

Los Angeles has bolstered its squad ahead of the new campaign with a wave of international signings, adding firepower and defensive reinforcements. Among the key additions are French forward Julie Dufour, Australian centre-back Alanna Kennedy, Colombian striker Maithé López, and Japanese defender Miyabi Moriya.

In one of their most notable offseason acquisitions, Angel City also secured the services of Savy King, a Los Angeles native, from Bay FC, further strengthening their backline with homegrown talent.

