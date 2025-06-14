How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to tighten their grip at the summit of the MLS Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union will welcome Charlotte FC to Subaru Park on Saturday, aiming to extend their impressive unbeaten run.

Jim Curtin's side have been flying high, riding an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions that’s seen them open up a four-point cushion at the top. While they've bagged seven wins during that stretch, their most recent outing saw them settle for a goalless draw away to FC Dallas.

At home, the Union have been tough to beat, going nine games without a loss in front of their fans. However, their backline hasn't exactly been watertight, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five at Subaru Park, including a frustrating 3-3 collapse after leading Inter Miami by two.

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, arrive with a boost of their own after a much-needed 2-0 win over Toronto FC, a result Dean Smith hopes will spark a turnaround following five defeats in their previous seven matches.

That victory also snapped a four-game skid on the road for Charlotte, who now chase back-to-back away wins for the first time this season. They've struggled defensively on their travels, conceding four goals in both a 4-2 loss to the Red Bulls and a 4-3 thriller against DC United.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

The MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia will be without key names this weekend, Quinn Sullivan, Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, and Danley Jean Jacques are all away on international duty. Striker Mikael Uhre remains a doubt due to injury, along with Ian Glavinovich, which could see Tai Baribo lead the line once again. The Israeli forward has been in red-hot form, topping the league scoring charts with 13 goals this season.

Jovan Lukic is expected to slot in alongside Jesus Bueno in midfield, while Jakob Glesnes will likely step in for Harriel in defence.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte will stick close to the lineup that saw them win in Toronto, though they’ll be without top scorer Patrick Agyemang and veteran Tim Ream, both on international duty. Injuries also continue to sideline Nathan Byrne and Nimfasha Berchimas.

Without Agyemang, the forward berth could go to either Kerwin Vargas or Tyger Smalls, while the attacking midfield trio of Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel, and Liel Abada remains intact in Smith’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system. Brandt Bronico is expected to partner Ashley Westwood once more at the base of midfield, with Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda holding firm in the heart of defence.

