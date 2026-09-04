Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:05 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 3:05 PM.

US viewers can watch PSG vs Monaco live via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain host Monaco at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1, with two clubs arriving at this fixture carrying very different momentum and very different transfer window stories.

PSG have made a stuttering start to the domestic season. Luis Enrique's side drew 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes in their opening two league matches, and the summer has brought upheaval. Bradley Barcola departed for Liverpool in a deal worth up to £123 million, and the club has been reshaped significantly since winning the Champions League.

Monaco, by contrast, sit top of Ligue 1 heading into this match. Filipe Luis's side have won three of their last five games in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Marseille most recently, and they progressed through Conference League qualification with wins over Gornik Zabrze.

The transfer window closed with Monaco at the centre of a chaotic deadline day. The club pulled the plug on a €55 million move for Lamine Camara to Chelsea in extraordinary circumstances, and striker Folarin Balogun's proposed switch to Everton also collapsed. Camara remains in Monaco's squad, though his agent has publicly criticised the club's handling of the situation.

For PSG, the window ended with Renato Sanches terminating his contract in its final hours, drawing a line under a troubled four-year spell at the club. Luis Enrique's squad has been reshaped, and this early-season meeting with the league leaders will offer a first real indication of where PSG stand.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table. PSG need points to climb from 11th, while Monaco will look to prove their early-season form is no fluke.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch PSG vs Monaco live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a projected XI that includes Lucas Chevalier in goal, with Marquinhos and Willian Pacho in central defence and Achraf Hakimi at right back. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Warren Zaire-Emery form the midfield, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ferran Torres, and Maghnes Akliouche support in attack. PSG are without goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and forward Desire Doue through injury, while Nuno Mendes is suspended.

Filipe Luis is set to line up with Lukas Hradecky in goal, Eric Dier and Flavio Nazinho in the heart of defence, and Vanderson at right back. Lamine Camara starts in midfield alongside Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Zakaria, with Paris Brunner leading the attack. Monaco will be without Folarin Balogun, Ansu Fati, Mohammed Salisu, and Paul Pogba through injury. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG have taken one point from their two Ligue 1 matches this season, drawing 2-2 with Lille on August 28 and 2-2 with Rennes on August 23. Their only win in the last five games came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, a 2-1 victory on August 12. They lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup and drew 1-1 with Manchester United in a friendly. Across those five matches, PSG have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Monaco arrive in excellent shape, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on August 30. They also beat Gornik Zabrze 4-1 and 2-3 in Conference League qualification, and won 0-1 at Le Havre on August 23. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-0 loss to Coventry City in a pre-season friendly. Monaco have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-3 victory for Monaco at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on March 6, 2026. The two clubs also met twice in the Champions League in February 2026, with PSG winning 3-2 at Monaco's ground and the sides drawing 2-2 in Paris. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Monaco have won two, PSG have won two, and one match ended level.

Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Monaco sit top of the table while PSG are in 11th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: