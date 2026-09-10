Serie A - Game Week 27 12 Sept 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Palmeiras and Sao Paulo will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability before kick-off.

Palmeiras host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that brings together two of Brazilian football's most storied clubs, with Abel Ferreira's table contenders looking to extend their lead over a visiting side that arrives in mixed form.

Palmeiras come into this match off the back of a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito, a result that ended a run of three consecutive draws across all competitions. Sitting second in Serie A, Ferreira's side have been steady rather than dominant in recent weeks, but their defensive record — conceding just once across their last four competitive matches — underlines the structural solidity that makes them so difficult to beat at home.

Sao Paulo arrive in a less settled state. Dorival Junior's side lost 1-0 to Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana on September 9, a defeat that interrupted a promising run of back-to-back league wins over Atletico Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino. That inconsistency has defined their season — capable of strong performances, but prone to dropping points against sides they should be beating.

The head-to-head record between these clubs this season tells its own story. Palmeiras have won all three meetings in 2026, including a 3-1 Paulista A1 victory and a 1-0 Serie A win when Sao Paulo hosted them in March. Dorival Junior's side have yet to find an answer to their city rivals this calendar year.

In the league, Palmeiras sit second while Sao Paulo are tenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs through the current campaign.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off, read on below.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this Serie A fixture for Palmeiras, and no probable starting XI has been released. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off as the picture develops.

Dorival Junior is similarly without confirmed team news for Sao Paulo at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Palmeiras have recorded two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over LDU de Quito on September 9, which followed a goalless Serie A draw with Botafogo RJ on September 6. Earlier in the run, a 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Santos was the standout result. Palmeiras have scored five goals and conceded one across their last five outings.

Sao Paulo have taken three wins and one draw from their last five matches, alongside two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana loss to Boca Juniors on September 9, which followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Atletico Mineiro on September 5. The run also includes a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over Bolivar and a 1-0 home defeat to Chapecoense. Sao Paulo scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 22, 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-0 away at Sao Paulo. Before that, Palmeiras beat Sao Paulo 2-1 in the Paulista A1 on March 1, 2026, and 3-1 in the same competition on January 24, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Palmeiras hold a clear advantage with four wins to Sao Paulo's one, having also won 3-2 in a Serie A fixture in October 2025. The five matches have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Palmeiras sit second while Sao Paulo are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: