Today's game between Palmeiras and Atletico MG will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Palmeiras vs Atletico MG are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying this Serie A fixture, so viewers can choose the platform that suits them best. Watch live via Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900 or via Premiere at https://premiere.globo.com/.

Palmeiras host Atletico Mineiro in a Serie A fixture that brings together two of Brazilian football's most recognisable clubs. Abel Ferreira's side sit top of the table and will be looking to extend their advantage over the chasing pack.

Palmeiras arrive in fine form. They beat Coritiba 3-1 away in their most recent Serie A outing, a result that continued a run of four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only defeat in that period came in the Copa Libertadores against Cerro Porteno.

Atletico MG head into this match in a more uncertain position. Eduardo Dominguez's side sit 13th in the Serie A standings and drew 1-1 with Bahia in their last league outing, a result that did little to ease the pressure building around the club.

The visitors have been active on two fronts, competing in the Copa Sudamericana alongside their league commitments. Back-to-back wins over Academia Puerto Cabello and Cienciano in that competition show they retain the capacity to win games, but their domestic form has been inconsistent.

Palmeiras, by contrast, have looked like a team with genuine title ambitions. Their 3-0 win at Flamengo earlier in the campaign remains one of the standout results of the season, and Ferreira has built a squad with the depth to compete across multiple competitions without losing momentum.

This fixture also carries history. The clubs have met four times in Serie A over the past two years, with results swinging in both directions. Palmeiras will be expected to control proceedings at home, but Atletico MG have shown they are capable of making life difficult.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico MG, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has not confirmed a projected XI for Palmeiras ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eduardo Dominguez is similarly yet to release a probable lineup for Atletico MG, with no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Palmeiras head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Serie A win at Coritiba on July 22, and they also beat Flamengo 3-0 away in the league earlier in the run. A 4-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Junior FC underlines their attacking output, while their sole defeat came 1-0 against Cerro Porteno in the same competition. Palmeiras have scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Atletico MG have a more mixed record, winning two, drawing one, and losing one of their last four completed matches, with their most recent result a 1-1 Serie A draw with Bahia on July 21. They beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 in the league and claimed wins over Academia Puerto Cabello and Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana, but a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Corinthians is also on the record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when the fixture ended 2-2 in a Serie A match at Atletico MG's ground. Before that, Palmeiras won 3-0 away at Atletico MG in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Palmeiras have won three, with one draw and one Atletico MG victory. Palmeiras have scored 13 goals across those five meetings, with Atletico MG managing five.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Palmeiras sit first while Atletico MG are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: