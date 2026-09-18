LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano is available to watch live in the United States on several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Osasuna host Rayo Vallecano at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that finds both sides carrying the weight of poor recent form into what shapes up as a genuinely consequential mid-table meeting.

Luis Ramis's side have lost their last three league matches without scoring, conceding eleven goals in the process. A 4-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid last time out was the latest blow, and Osasuna now sit 13th in the table with questions mounting about their defensive shape and attacking output.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in only marginally better spirits. Benat San Jose's men picked up a 2-1 win over Espanyol last weekend, but that result followed a 4-1 thrashing at Real Madrid that exposed the same defensive frailties that have troubled them throughout the opening weeks of the season.

The visitors have conceded thirteen goals across their last five LaLiga outings and sit 11th, just two places above their hosts. Both managers will be acutely aware that a defeat here could drag their side closer to the bottom of the table.

With injury concerns affecting both squads and neither team showing consistent defensive solidity, goals are a realistic prospect at El Sadar. Osasuna will draw on home advantage, but Rayo have shown they can score freely even if keeping clean sheets remains beyond them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Ramis is without Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando, Moi Gomez, Valentin Rosier, and Asier Osambela through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI sees Sergio Herrera in goal, backed by Diego Rico, Rockson Yeboah, Alejandro Catena, and Inigo Arguibide in defence, with Ruben Garcia, Iker Munoz, Jon Moncayola, and Enrique Barja in midfield, and Romain Del Castillo and Ante Budimir leading the attack.

Benat San Jose is dealing with his own injury list, with Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Randy Nteka all sidelined. No suspensions are in effect for the visitors. Rayo's projected XI features Emil Audero in goal, with Andrei Ratiu, Mujaid Sadick, Adria Pedrosa, and Florian Lejeune in defence, Unai Lopez, Pathe Ciss, Pedro Diaz, and Jorge de Frutos in midfield, and Sergio Camello and Alvaro Garcia up front.

Form

Osasuna have won two and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches, with their most recent result a 4-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. That followed a 0-2 loss to Espanyol and a 5-2 reverse against Deportivo Alaves, making it three straight defeats. Their two wins in the run came against Getafe, 1-0, and Celta Vigo, 2-1 away. Ramis's side have scored five goals and conceded thirteen across those five outings.

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent fixture was a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, which followed a 4-1 defeat at Real Madrid. Earlier in the run they beat Racing Santander 3-2, lost 5-2 to Barcelona, and drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves. San Jose's side have scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in January 2026 at Rayo's ground, with Osasuna winning 3-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Osasuna have won three times to Rayo's two, with the sides sharing a combined 13 goals. The previous encounter at El Sadar, in September 2025, ended 2-0 to the home side.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Osasuna sit 13th while Rayo Vallecano are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: