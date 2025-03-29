How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Orlando Pride (2-0-0, 6 points) look to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2025 season and stretch their overall winning streak to seven matches when they take on the San Diego Wave (1-0-1, 4 points) at home this Saturday at noon.

The defending NWSL champions have been in dominant form, leading the league with eight goals scored while keeping a flawless defensive record through two games.

San Diego, meanwhile, heads into the clash eager to take down the league leaders. Under new head coach Jonas Eidevall, they have yet to taste defeat this season. The Wave opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw on the road against Angel City FC before edging past Utah Royals in a 3-2 thriller last weekend, with Gia Corley bagging the decisive goal. Sitting in fourth place, level on points with Bay FC but trailing on goal difference, they enter Saturday’s fixture as the underdogs.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match online between Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+ and Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

The NWSL match online between Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave FC will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET / 9 am ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

For Orlando, Barbra Banda continues to be the focal point in the attack. The Pride striker compiled an impressive list of honors last season, clinching NWSL Championship MVP after netting the decisive goal in the title match. Her 2024 campaign included 13 goals and six assists, earning her a spot in the NWSL Best XI First Team, a finalist nod for league MVP, and the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award. The Pride led the league with 46 goals last season, finishing with a +26 goal differential, while Banda's 17-goal haul was second only to Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga.

San Diego Wave FC team news

Delphine Cascarino has quickly become a key playmaker for San Diego, leading the NWSL in assists after setting up her second goal of the season in last weekend's win over the Utah Royals. The French international, who joined the Wave in July 2024, has been directly involved in seven goals across her 12 league matches. Her recent form has been electric, contributing to five goals in her last four outings (one goal, four assists) while setting a club record by assisting in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Gia Corley has been San Diego's early goal-scoring spark, finding the net once in the first two games, including last week's match-winner against Utah.

