How to watch today's Orlando City vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City and Chicago Fire will lock horns this Sunday at Exploria Stadium, with both Eastern Conference sides eager to bounce back after recent stumbles in MLS play.

The Lions sit fifth in the standings with 27 points from 16 matches—an encouraging position for Oscar Pareja's side, who had put together a 12-game unbeaten run before it was halted in a narrow 3-2 loss to Atlanta United last weekend. That defeat stung, and they'll be out to make amends in front of the home faithful.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, find themselves 11th in the table with 19 points from 14 games. After stringing together a four-game winning streak across all competitions, Gregg Berhalter's men were brought back down to earth in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC. Like Orlando, they'll be hungry to set the record straight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Orlando City and Chicago Fire will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

The MLS match between Orlando City and Chicago Fire will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando City team news

The hosts will be without Gustavo Caraballo (leg), Nicolas Rodriguez (thigh), and Yutaro Tsukada (ACL) due to injuries. Midfield disruptor Cesar Araujo is also suspended following a red card in the Atlanta loss.

That could open the door for Joran Gerbet and Dagur Dan Thorhallsson to feature in the middle of the park, while attacking duo Martin Ojeda and Luis Muriel, who've notched a combined 14 goals in league play, will be counted on to deliver the goods up front.

Chicago Fire FC team news

As for the Fire, they're dealing with a laundry list of absentees. Carlos Teran, Chase Gasper, David Poreba, and Leonardo Barroso are all nursing muscle-related issues, while Chris Mueller is unavailable for personal reasons.

To make matters worse, Brian Gutierrez and Dje Tah D'Avilla are suspended after seeing red in last weekend’s loss, and midfielder Mauricio Pineda remains a doubt after being forced off early against NYCFC.

Despite the depleted ranks, the visitors will still lean heavily on their attacking trio of Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel, and Jonathan Bamba—each of whom has played a pivotal role in keeping the Fire competitive this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links