How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025: TV channel, live stream, time, rosters for USA vs. World basketball games

The Nike Hoop Summit returns to cap off the 2024-25 high school basketball season, once again calling Portland, Oregon—its longtime home—its stage.
Led by top-ranked senior standouts Aaliyah Chavez of Monterey (Texas) and A.J. Dybantsa from Utah Prep, Team USA will square off against a roster of elite international juniors representing Team World at the Moda Center.
This year marks the 26th edition of the boys’ game and the third appearance for the girls’ matchup, which was introduced in 2023.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nike vs. Hoop Summit NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.
Nike Hoop Summit 2025: Date and tip-off time
- Date: Saturday, April 12
- Time: 7:30 pm ET (women's game) | 10:00 pm ET (men's game)
- Location: Moda Center (Portland, Ore.)
The spotlight turns to Portland, Ore. on Saturday, April 12, as the Nike Hoops Summit takes center stage at the Moda Center — the NBA Trail Blazers’ home court. Coverage gets underway at 7 pm ET, with the women's clash set to tip off at 7:30 pm, followed by the men's matchup under the lights at 10 pm ET. Two marquee showdowns, one night — showcasing some of the brightest young basketball talent from around the globe.
How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025 on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nike and the Hoop Summit on:
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Streaming service: Peacock
Fans can catch all the action live on USA Network. The game will also be available for streaming via Peacock.
Nike Hoop Summit 2025 rosters
U.S. Women's Roster
Position
Player
School
G
Dee Alexander
Purcell Marian
C
Sienna Betts
Grandview
G
Aaliyah Chavez
Monterey
G
Aaliyah Crump
Montverde Academy
G
Jazzy Davidson
Clackamas
F
Alexandra Eschmeyer
Peak To Peak Charter School
F
Madison Francis
Lancaster Central
G
ZaKiiyah Johnson
Sacred Heart Academy
F
Grace Knox
Etiwanda
G
Emilee Skinner
Ridgeline
G
Jordan Speiser
Lutheran
G
Hailee Swain
Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
🌍 World Women's Roster
Position
Player
School/Club
G
Daria Biriuk
The Webb School
C
Sarah Cisse
Centre Federal
G
Bella Hines
ABC Prep
G
Agot Makeer
Montverde Academy
F
Aiya McDowell
Cy Springs
G
Jovana Popovic
ZKK Mega Basket
F
Deniya Prawl
IMG Academy
G
Ainhoa Risacher
Lyon ASVEL
C
Saffron Shiels
Townsville Fire
F
Lara Somfai
IMG Academy
C
Olivia Vukosa
Christ the King
F
Nyadieng Yiech
Fort Erie
🇺🇸 U.S. Men's Roster
Position
Player
School
G
Darius Acuff Jr.
IMG Academy
F
Nate Ament
Highland School
F
Cameron Boozer
Christopher Columbus
G
Cayden Boozer
Christopher Columbus
G
Mikel Brown Jr.
DME Academy
C
Chris Cenac Jr.
Link Academy
G
A.J. Dybantsa
Utah Prep
F
Jalen Haralson
La Lumiere School
G
Jasper Johnson
Overtime Elite
F
Nikolas Khamenia
Harvard Westlake High School
G
Trey McKenney
Saint Mary's Preparatory School
C
Malachi Moreno
Great Crossing
🌍 World Men's Roster
Position
Player
School/Club
G
Ikenna Alozie
Dream City Christian
G
Kiyan Anthony
Long Island Lutheran
F
Tajh Ariza
Westchester High School
G
Dash Daniels
Melbourne United
F
Bogoljub Markovic
KK Mega Basket
G
Omer Mayer
Maccabi Tel Aviv
F
David Mirkovic
SC Derby Podgorcia
F
Jaion Pitt
CIA Bella Vista
C
Eric Reibe
Bullis School
G
Dame Sarr
FC Barcelona
F
Tounde Yessoufou
St. Joseph High School
F
Boyuan Zhang
Shanxi Feniju
What is the Nike Hoops Summit?
The Nike Hoop Summit is one of the most prestigious showcases in high school basketball, spotlighting elite senior talent from across the globe in a USA vs. World format. Hosted annually in Portland, Oregon, the event is a collaboration between Nike, USA Basketball, and Primetime Sports, and serves as a proving ground for the next generation of stars.
Its alumni list reads like a roll call of basketball royalty. From current MVP frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to all-time greats like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki, the event has featured 16 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks and nearly 100 top-10 selections. On the women's side, it’s launched the careers of standouts like JuJu Watkins of USC and Madison Booker, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year from Texas.