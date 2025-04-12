This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025: TV channel, live stream, time, rosters for USA vs. World basketball games

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025 USA vs World game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Nike Hoop Summit returns to cap off the 2024-25 high school basketball season, once again calling Portland, Oregon—its longtime home—its stage.

Led by top-ranked senior standouts Aaliyah Chavez of Monterey (Texas) and A.J. Dybantsa from Utah Prep, Team USA will square off against a roster of elite international juniors representing Team World at the Moda Center.

This year marks the 26th edition of the boys’ game and the third appearance for the girls’ matchup, which was introduced in 2023.

Nike Hoop Summit 2025: Date and tip-off time

  • Date: Saturday, April 12
  • Time: 7:30 pm ET (women's game) | 10:00 pm ET (men's game)
  • Location: Moda Center (Portland, Ore.)

The spotlight turns to Portland, Ore. on Saturday, April 12, as the Nike Hoops Summit takes center stage at the Moda Center — the NBA Trail Blazers’ home court. Coverage gets underway at 7 pm ET, with the women's clash set to tip off at 7:30 pm, followed by the men's matchup under the lights at 10 pm ET. Two marquee showdowns, one night — showcasing some of the brightest young basketball talent from around the globe.

How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025 on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nike and the Hoop Summit on:

  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Streaming service: Peacock

Fans can catch all the action live on USA Network. The game will also be available for streaming via Peacock.

Nike Hoop Summit 2025 rosters

U.S. Women's Roster

Position

Player

School

G

Dee Alexander

Purcell Marian

C

Sienna Betts

Grandview

G

Aaliyah Chavez

Monterey

G

Aaliyah Crump

Montverde Academy

G

Jazzy Davidson

Clackamas

F

Alexandra Eschmeyer

Peak To Peak Charter School

F

Madison Francis

Lancaster Central

G

ZaKiiyah Johnson

Sacred Heart Academy

F

Grace Knox

Etiwanda

G

Emilee Skinner

Ridgeline

G

Jordan Speiser

Lutheran

G

Hailee Swain

Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

🌍 World Women's Roster

Position

Player

School/Club

G

Daria Biriuk

The Webb School

C

Sarah Cisse

Centre Federal

G

Bella Hines

ABC Prep

G

Agot Makeer

Montverde Academy

F

Aiya McDowell

Cy Springs

G

Jovana Popovic

ZKK Mega Basket

F

Deniya Prawl

IMG Academy

G

Ainhoa Risacher

Lyon ASVEL

C

Saffron Shiels

Townsville Fire

F

Lara Somfai

IMG Academy

C

Olivia Vukosa

Christ the King

F

Nyadieng Yiech

Fort Erie

🇺🇸 U.S. Men's Roster

Position

Player

School

G

Darius Acuff Jr.

IMG Academy

F

Nate Ament

Highland School

F

Cameron Boozer

Christopher Columbus

G

Cayden Boozer

Christopher Columbus

G

Mikel Brown Jr.

DME Academy

C

Chris Cenac Jr.

Link Academy

G

A.J. Dybantsa

Utah Prep

F

Jalen Haralson

La Lumiere School

G

Jasper Johnson

Overtime Elite

F

Nikolas Khamenia

Harvard Westlake High School

G

Trey McKenney

Saint Mary's Preparatory School

C

Malachi Moreno

Great Crossing

🌍 World Men's Roster

Position

Player

School/Club

G

Ikenna Alozie

Dream City Christian

G

Kiyan Anthony

Long Island Lutheran

F

Tajh Ariza

Westchester High School

G

Dash Daniels

Melbourne United

F

Bogoljub Markovic

KK Mega Basket

G

Omer Mayer

Maccabi Tel Aviv

F

David Mirkovic

SC Derby Podgorcia

F

Jaion Pitt

CIA Bella Vista

C

Eric Reibe

Bullis School

G

Dame Sarr

FC Barcelona

F

Tounde Yessoufou

St. Joseph High School

F

Boyuan Zhang

Shanxi Feniju

What is the Nike Hoops Summit?

The Nike Hoop Summit is one of the most prestigious showcases in high school basketball, spotlighting elite senior talent from across the globe in a USA vs. World format. Hosted annually in Portland, Oregon, the event is a collaboration between Nike, USA Basketball, and Primetime Sports, and serves as a proving ground for the next generation of stars.

Its alumni list reads like a roll call of basketball royalty. From current MVP frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to all-time greats like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki, the event has featured 16 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks and nearly 100 top-10 selections. On the women's side, it’s launched the careers of standouts like JuJu Watkins of USC and Madison Booker, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year from Texas.

