How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025: TV channel, live stream, time, rosters for USA vs. World basketball games

The Nike Hoop Summit returns to cap off the 2024-25 high school basketball season, once again calling Portland, Oregon—its longtime home—its stage.

Led by top-ranked senior standouts Aaliyah Chavez of Monterey (Texas) and A.J. Dybantsa from Utah Prep, Team USA will square off against a roster of elite international juniors representing Team World at the Moda Center.

This year marks the 26th edition of the boys’ game and the third appearance for the girls’ matchup, which was introduced in 2023.

Nike Hoop Summit 2025: Date and tip-off time

Date: Saturday, April 12

Saturday, April 12 Time: 7:30 pm ET (women's game) | 10:00 pm ET (men's game)

7:30 pm ET (women's game) | 10:00 pm ET (men's game) Location: Moda Center (Portland, Ore.)

The spotlight turns to Portland, Ore. on Saturday, April 12, as the Nike Hoops Summit takes center stage at the Moda Center — the NBA Trail Blazers’ home court. Coverage gets underway at 7 pm ET, with the women's clash set to tip off at 7:30 pm, followed by the men's matchup under the lights at 10 pm ET. Two marquee showdowns, one night — showcasing some of the brightest young basketball talent from around the globe.

How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025 on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nike and the Hoop Summit on:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming service: Peacock

Fans can catch all the action live on USA Network. The game will also be available for streaming via Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Nike Hoop Summit 2025 rosters

U.S. Women's Roster

Position Player School G Dee Alexander Purcell Marian C Sienna Betts Grandview G Aaliyah Chavez Monterey G Aaliyah Crump Montverde Academy G Jazzy Davidson Clackamas F Alexandra Eschmeyer Peak To Peak Charter School F Madison Francis Lancaster Central G ZaKiiyah Johnson Sacred Heart Academy F Grace Knox Etiwanda G Emilee Skinner Ridgeline G Jordan Speiser Lutheran G Hailee Swain Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

🌍 World Women's Roster

Position Player School/Club G Daria Biriuk The Webb School C Sarah Cisse Centre Federal G Bella Hines ABC Prep G Agot Makeer Montverde Academy F Aiya McDowell Cy Springs G Jovana Popovic ZKK Mega Basket F Deniya Prawl IMG Academy G Ainhoa Risacher Lyon ASVEL C Saffron Shiels Townsville Fire F Lara Somfai IMG Academy C Olivia Vukosa Christ the King F Nyadieng Yiech Fort Erie

🇺🇸 U.S. Men's Roster

Position Player School G Darius Acuff Jr. IMG Academy F Nate Ament Highland School F Cameron Boozer Christopher Columbus G Cayden Boozer Christopher Columbus G Mikel Brown Jr. DME Academy C Chris Cenac Jr. Link Academy G A.J. Dybantsa Utah Prep F Jalen Haralson La Lumiere School G Jasper Johnson Overtime Elite F Nikolas Khamenia Harvard Westlake High School G Trey McKenney Saint Mary's Preparatory School C Malachi Moreno Great Crossing

🌍 World Men's Roster

Position Player School/Club G Ikenna Alozie Dream City Christian G Kiyan Anthony Long Island Lutheran F Tajh Ariza Westchester High School G Dash Daniels Melbourne United F Bogoljub Markovic KK Mega Basket G Omer Mayer Maccabi Tel Aviv F David Mirkovic SC Derby Podgorcia F Jaion Pitt CIA Bella Vista C Eric Reibe Bullis School G Dame Sarr FC Barcelona F Tounde Yessoufou St. Joseph High School F Boyuan Zhang Shanxi Feniju

What is the Nike Hoops Summit?

The Nike Hoop Summit is one of the most prestigious showcases in high school basketball, spotlighting elite senior talent from across the globe in a USA vs. World format. Hosted annually in Portland, Oregon, the event is a collaboration between Nike, USA Basketball, and Primetime Sports, and serves as a proving ground for the next generation of stars.

Its alumni list reads like a roll call of basketball royalty. From current MVP frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to all-time greats like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki, the event has featured 16 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks and nearly 100 top-10 selections. On the women's side, it’s launched the careers of standouts like JuJu Watkins of USC and Madison Booker, the 2025 SEC Player of the Year from Texas.

