How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

The New York Red Bulls (6-6-3, 21 pts) welcome Charlotte FC (7-7-1, 22 pts) to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday, as both sides aim to build momentum and muscle into the MLS playoff picture.

After an inconsistent start to their campaign, the Red Bulls returned to winning ways against DC United last weekend and now have their eyes on back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2024. That result pushed them within striking distance of the top seven in the Eastern Conference standings.

Charlotte FC make the trip to Red Bull Arena with similar motivation. Dean Smith's men halted a poor run of form with a much-needed weekend victory, and another three points on Wednesday could see them leapfrog into the playoff spots.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

The MLS match between NY Red Bulls and Charlotte FC will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls could stick with the same XI that got the job done last time out, though they remain without Roald Mitchell, Dylan Nealis, Felipe Carballo, and Lewis Morgan, who are all still sidelined through injury.

There could be a shuffle up front, though, with Mohammed Sofo pushing for a start after scoring his fifth goal of the season off the bench. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should retain his place up top, having bagged seven goals in 15 league appearances. Creative spark Emil Forsberg and winger Cameron Harper remain central to Sandro Schwarz’s plans, while Peter Stroud and Daniel Edelman are likely to anchor the midfield in a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation.

Charlotte FC team news

As for Charlotte, they may stick with a winning formula after snapping a slump over the weekend. They'll still be without several injured names, including Tim Ream, Jahlane Forbes, Idan Toklomati, Souleyman Doumbia, Brandon Cambridge, Nathan Byrne, and Nimfasha Berchimas.

Up front, Patrick Agyemang is expected to lead the charge once more, having taken his season tally to seven goals with a brace on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha brings pace and trickery on the wing, while Liel Abada and Kerwin Vargas battle it out for the final attacking slot. In midfield, Pep Biel has been pulling the strings with four goals and seven assists in 14 appearances, operating alongside the experienced duo of Brandt Bronico and Ashley Westwood.

