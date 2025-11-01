New York City FChave the chance to seal their spot in the second round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday as they host Charlotte FC at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 of their best-of-three series.

Charlotte are already staring down another early exit, Tuesday's 1-0 defeat has them one game away from bowing out in the opening round for the second straight postseason.

As New York City FC takes on Charlotte FC in the MLS Playoffs, supporters are gearing up for a thrilling contest. For those interested in diversifying their wagers, exploring parlay betting sites can provide a chance to combine multiple bets for potentially higher payouts, elevating the stakes of this exciting playoff fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York City FC vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between New York City FC and Charlotte FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Yankee Stadium

The MLS match between New York City FC and Charlotte FC will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York City FC team news

For NYCFC, both Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are expected to miss out due to ongoing leg issues, while Jacob Arroyave remains questionable as he nurses a knee problem.

The difference-maker in the first match was Alonso Martinez, who produced a stunning strike to secure the win. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matt Freese continued his playoff hot streak, earning a second straight road clean sheet with three key saves.

Charlotte FC team news

On the Charlotte side, they're dealing with their own injury setbacks. A groin issue rules out Drake Callender, Nikola Petkovic is a doubt after picking up a knock, and Pep Biel is unlikely to be involved due to a lingering knee concern.

Nimfasha Berchimas is managing a sore foot, but there is some good news, Wilfried Zaha is eligible to return after serving his red card suspension from the end of the regular season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links