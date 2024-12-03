How to watch today's Netherlands Women vs USWNT friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Netherlands and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will wrap up its 2024 slate on Tuesday with a clash against the Netherlands.

The Americans are coming off a scoreless stalemate against England on Saturday in the opening match of their two-game European tour. Meanwhile, their Dutch counterparts will approach this encounter brimming with confidence following a commanding 4-1 victory over the People’s Republic of China last Friday.

The USWNT heads to The Hague boasting an impressive 19-match unbeaten streak, ready to take on the world’s 11th-ranked side.

Under the guidance of Emma Hayes, the team remains undefeated since she took the reins earlier this summer. Securing a victory would serve as the perfect capstone to her first half-year in charge.

How to watch Netherlands vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USWNT will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UNIVERSO, Peacock Premium, Max, TNT and TruTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Netherlands vs USWNT kick-off time

The Women's Friendly match between Netherlands Women and USWNT will be played at the ADO Den Haag Stadium in The Hague, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Tuesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker has assembled a 26-player squad for the year’s final international window. The Dutch kicked off this stretch in style, securing a 4-1 comeback win over China PR on Friday in Rotterdam. Goals from Jill Roord, Wieke Kaptein, Lineth Beerensteyn, and Esmee Brugts overturned a 1-0 halftime deficit to seal the victory.

Fourteen members of this squad also represented the Netherlands at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Leading the group is captain Sherida Spitse, whose 237 international caps not only make her the most experienced active player in women’s soccer but also set the record for the Dutch Women's National Team.

With Vivianne Miedema, the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer, sidelined due to a knee injury, Spitse takes the mantle as the top scorer in this roster with 45 international goals. She is followed by Danielle van de Donk (37 goals), Beerensteyn (36), and Roord (29). Meanwhile, 21-year-old forward Esmee Brugts, who won the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona last season, continues to emerge as a rising star for the Dutch.

USWNT team news

With many of the top attacking players unavailable for various reasons, the squad has leaned heavily on its defensive backbone during this international window. Alyssa Thompson and Lynn Williams led the front line against the Lionesses, managing three shots on target. Among the forwards on the current roster, Williams is the only player with a double-digit goal tally at the international level.

Jaedyn Shaw, who came off the bench against England, is a strong contender to break into the starting XI. The young forward boasts an impressive record of eight goals in 20 international caps and could add a fresh spark to the attack.

In midfield, Korbin Albert is likely to take a starting role as Emma Hayes experiments with her lineup. Against England, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan partnered in midfield, but one of them might make way for Albert in Tuesday's lineup.

Tuesday's clash also serves as the final curtain for goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who recently announced her international retirement. With 114 caps to her name, Naeher's exit will signal the beginning of a new chapter in goal for the USWNT.

