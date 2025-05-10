How to watch today's Nashville SC vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Eastern Conference MLS sides jostling for playoff positioning square off this weekend as Nashville SC welcomes Charlotte FC to GEODIS Park.

The hosts sit sixth on 17 points and could leapfrog their visitors with a win on home soil. For Charlotte, currently clinging to fourth place, the mission is simple: stop the rot after back-to-back league defeats and avoid sliding further down the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Nashville SC and Charlotte FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

The MLS match between Nashville SC and Charlotte FC will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nashville SC team news

On the injury front, Nashville SC are in a relatively healthy spot. Taylor Washington remains sidelined with a knee issue, while Maximus Ekk is also unavailable. Julian Gaines continues to rehab a thigh injury picked up in March and won't feature this weekend either.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC are limping into the contest with a depleted squad. Souleymane Doumbia, Jahlane Forbes, Pep Biel, and Brandon Cambridge are all nursing hamstring problems and won't make the trip. They'll be joined on the sidelines by Nathan Byrne (neck) and young talent Nimfasha Berchimas, who’s dealing with a foot injury.

