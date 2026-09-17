CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 5 17 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Mount Pleasant and Cavalier SC will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Mount Pleasant vs Cavalier SC is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Caribbean Cup fixture are listed below.

Mount Pleasant and Cavalier SC meet in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both Jamaican clubs looking to strengthen their position in Group B.

Mount Pleasant come into this fixture in mixed form. They picked up a vital win against Portmore United in their last Caribbean Cup outing but suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Tru-Juice in Premier League action on September 13.

Cavalier SC arrive in better recent shape. They beat Dunbeholden 2-1 in the Premier League on the same matchday and have shown resilience in the group stage, though a 2-0 loss to Portmore United remains a blot on their Caribbean Cup record.

The two clubs know each other well from domestic competition. Their head-to-head record is tight, and recent meetings have produced competitive, closely fought matches.

With both sides sitting in the bottom half of Group B, the stakes are real. A win here could reshape the standings picture heading into the final rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mount Pleasant vs Cavalier SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mount Pleasant have not confirmed their coach, probable lineup, or any injury and suspension news ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cavalier SC are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Mount Pleasant have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Tru-Juice in the Premier League on September 13. In the Caribbean Cup, they beat Portmore United 1-0 away and drew 1-1 with Salcedo FC, though they lost 2-1 to Cibao earlier in the group stage. Across those five matches, Mount Pleasant scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Cavalier SC have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five. They beat Dunbeholden 2-1 most recently and drew back-to-back games against Salcedo FC and Cibao without scoring. Their only defeat in that run came against Portmore United, going down 2-0 in the Caribbean Cup. Cavalier have scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 9, 2026, when Cavalier SC hosted Mount Pleasant and lost 3-1. Before that, Cavalier won 1-0 on home soil in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Mount Pleasant hold the edge with three wins to Cavalier's two, with one draw in that run.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Salcedo FC SFC 4 1 3 0 4 3 +1 6 D D D W 2 Cibao CIB 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 D W D 3 Mount Pleasant MOU 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 W D L 4 Portmore United POU 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 L W L 5 Cavalier SC CAS 3 0 2 1 0 2 -2 2 L D D Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group B, Mount Pleasant currently sit third while Cavalier SC are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mount Pleasant vs Cavalier SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: