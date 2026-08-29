Serie A - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Brianteo

Today's game between Monza and Udinese will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Monza vs Udinese is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and Peacock. Both platforms carry Serie A coverage this season, giving fans in the US multiple options to stream the match.

Monza host Udinese at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A, with both sides looking to build on contrasting opening-weekend results in what promises to be a telling early-season encounter.

Ivan Juric's side suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Inter on the opening day, though the result flattered to deceive in some respects. Young Portuguese forward Gustavo Varela scored on his Serie A debut to briefly level proceedings at San Siro, adding to the two goals he had already netted in the Coppa Italia against Avellino. At 21 years old, Varela is fast becoming one of the more exciting new arrivals in the division.

Monza's return to the top flight was always going to demand patience and resilience. Juric will know the margin for error at home is slim, and the Brianteo needs to become a fortress if the club is to secure survival.

Udinese arrive in better shape after drawing 1-1 with Como on matchday one. Hassane Kamara opened the scoring with a composed finish, and Kosta Runjaic's team showed the kind of organised, transition-based football that made them difficult to beat last season. They pressed well and caused Como problems throughout.

The Friulani travel south without Christian Kabasele, who serves a suspension, and with Nicolo Zaniolo still sidelined through injury. Runjaic has enough cover across the squad, but the absences are notable given how much Udinese rely on their defensive structure.

For the full picture on how to watch this Serie A fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Monza vs Udinese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monza head into this fixture without several key players. Matteo Pessina, Leonardo Colombo, Patrick Ciurria, and Idrissa Toure are all listed as injured, with no suspensions to report. Ivan Juric's projected XI includes Demba Thiam in goal, with a back three of Filippo Delli Carri, Andrea Carboni, and Eddy Kouadio. Patrick Cutrone and Gustavo Varela feature in attack, with Andrea Colpani operating in support.

Udinese are without Giorgi Chakvetadze, Matteo Palma, Alessandro Zanoli, and Nicolo Zaniolo through injury, while Christian Kabasele is suspended. Kosta Runjaic's projected XI is led by Maduka Okoye in goal, with Oumar Solet and Enzo Ebosse in central defence. Keinan Davis leads the attack, supported by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Unai Gomez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Monza's last five matches show a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat to Inter in Serie A on August 22, a result that followed a 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Avellino. Across those five games, Monza scored 12 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an open but inconsistent side still finding its feet. Their two wins came against lower-level opposition in pre-season and cup competition.

Udinese have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing one. The most recent result was a 1-1 Serie A draw at Como on August 22, with wins over Calcio Padova in the Coppa Italia and back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest and Barcelona in pre-season friendlies. Udinese scored five goals across those five games and conceded three, keeping a clean sheet in two of their last four outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 11, 2025, when Monza won 2-1 at Udinese's ground in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Monza hold the edge with two wins to Udinese's one, with two draws. Monza won the previous reverse fixture as well, taking a 2-1 victory at the Brianteo in December 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Monza sit 19th while Udinese are placed 11th after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monza vs Udinese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: