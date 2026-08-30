Ligue 1 - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Today's game between Monaco and Marseille will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Monaco vs Marseille is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Ligue 1 fixture are listed below.

Monaco host Marseille at Stade Louis II in one of Ligue 1's most compelling fixtures, with both clubs arriving in strong early-season form and plenty at stake in the title picture.

Filipe Luis's side have made an encouraging start to the campaign, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions and progressing in Conference League qualification. Monaco's attacking depth gives them options, though a lengthy injury list means Luis must navigate the game with a makeshift squad.

Marseille arrive as the form team. Bruno Genesio's side sit second in Ligue 1 and have won four of their last five matches, including a 4-0 demolition of Strasbourg on opening day. That result set the tone for what looks like a genuine title challenge from the south.

Lamine Camara has been one of Monaco's standout performers in midfield, though his name has attracted transfer speculation in recent weeks. His presence or absence could shape how Monaco control the tempo against a Marseille side built on pressing and quick transitions.

For Marseille, the fitness of captain Leonardo Balerdi is a concern. The Argentine defender is listed as injured, which could test the visitors' defensive organisation against a Monaco attack that has shown real quality in bursts.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. Monaco won the last meeting between these sides 2-1 at this very ground in April 2026, but Marseille claimed the reverse fixture 1-0 in December 2025.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Monaco vs Marseille live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monaco vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monaco head into this fixture without several key players. Matthis Abline, Folarin Balogun, Ansu Fati, Mohammed Salisu, and Takumi Minamino are all sidelined through injury, leaving Filipe Luis with limited options in attack and defence. No suspensions are in effect for the hosts. Monaco's projected XI features Lukas Hradecky in goal, with Sadibou Sane, Vanderson, Flavio Nazinho, and Eric Dier in defence, Lamine Camara, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Zakaria, and Stanis Idumbo in midfield, and Mamadou Coulibaly alongside Paris Brunner leading the line.

Marseille travel to Monaco with one injury concern, as Leonardo Balerdi remains unavailable. No suspensions affect Bruno Genesio's squad. Genesio's projected XI lines up with Jeffrey De Lange in goal, Geoffrey Kondogbia, CJ Egan-Riley, and Emerson in defence, Timothy Weah, Angel Gomes, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, Himad Abdelli, and Amine Harit in midfield, with Igor Paixao and Amine Gouiri in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Monaco have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Gornik Zabrze in Conference League qualification on August 27, and they followed that with a 1-0 victory at Le Havre in Ligue 1 on August 23. They also beat Gornik Zabrze 2-3 in the first leg of that tie. Their only defeat in the run came against Coventry City in a pre-season friendly, losing 2-0. Monaco scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Marseille have won four of their last five matches, with their sole defeat coming against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on August 21, and they also beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 and Al-Shahaniya 3-0 in pre-season preparation. Genesio's side have scored 13 goals across those five matches, conceding just four, a record that reflects a well-organised and potent attacking unit.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on April 5, 2026, when Monaco beat Marseille 2-1 at Stade Louis II. Before that, Marseille won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Ligue 1, Monaco hold two wins to Marseille's two, with one draw, including a 3-0 home win for Monaco in April 2025 and a 2-1 Marseille victory at the Velodrome in December 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Monaco currently sit fifth, while Marseille are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: